Kate's Real Food Rapid Expansion Continues with Whole Foods Market

VICTOR, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate's Real Food (KRF), the wholesome, all-natural energy bars made from organic ingredients, and named the "Best Little Energy Bar in America" by Forbes, are now available in even more Whole Foods Markets across the country, including Washington, DC, Denver, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Columbus, Richmond, Baltimore, and Seattle. The addition of these stores means tremendous company growth, and reflects high consumer demand for Kate's bars nationwide. To facilitate this rapid growth, the company has partnered with a vertically integrated manufacturer located in Bedford, PA.

Whole Foods is an integral part of Kate's strategy, to reinvent and disrupt the energy bar category. Kate's expansion in additional Whole Foods Markets highlights consumer demand for organics, the fastest growing sector of the U.S. food industry. Kate's bars are a perfect fit for Whole Foods as a clean-label, USDA organic product, validating the company's leadership within the organic snacking segment.

"Legacy brands are on the downturn," said Kate Schade, Founder of Kate's Real Food. "We are excited to be working with Whole Foods during a time when consumer snacking habits are shifting and the demand for nutrient rich options are on the rise. It's so natural to feel aligned with a company who shares our same values: high quality foods and relationships that nurture each other's growth."

KRF makes six delicious, energy bars with real ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey. Filled with real, whole food, including organic oats, organic nut butters, and organic fruit such as apricots and cherries providing vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants your body needs.

Visit your local Whole Foods Market today and look for Kates' Real Food, and for more information visit katesrealfood.com .

About Kate's Real Food®:

Our story began with Kate, in search of the next adventure. To support her busy lifestyle, she needed an energy bar that tasted great and was made from organic ingredients. When she couldn't find one, she decided to make her own. Kate's Real Food is still committed to fueling adventures with organic, great-tasting products. Today, they can be found nationally at REI, Amazon, and Backcountry.com, and regionally in Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Central Market, Market of Choice, Huckleberry's, and Raley's.

