Katey Neate Joins Coin Metrics' Board of Directors

News provided by

Coin Metrics

06 Sep, 2023, 10:06 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of digital asset financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that Katey Neate has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"Katey's industry-leading expertise in risk management makes her the ideal addition to the Coin Metrics' Board of Directors," said Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics. "I am thrilled that she will bring her extensive experience in the financial services industry to bear for Coin Metrics so that we can continue to serve as a trusted partner for digital asset economic data intelligence and innovation."

Katey currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer, Digital Assets at BNY Mellon. Based in London, Katey joined BNY Mellon in 2003 and has served in a variety of senior management roles within the Operations and Risk organizations. Prior to her current role, Katey was the Chief Risk Officer of Securities Services and Digital.

In 2022, BNY Mellon led Coin Metrics' $35M Series C funding round. 

"I appreciate the opportunity to join the Coin Metrics Board of Directors to support their efforts in advancing these innovative technology solutions to meet the growing interest in digital assets in line with the evolving regulatory environment," said Ms. Neate.

With the most extensive digital asset data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – to the most prestigious institutions touching digital assets. The company was recently included on the 'FORTUNE Crypto 40' list of the most influential companies in the industry and was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

ABOUT COIN METRICS:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.

Media contact: Jamie Lovegrove
[email protected]
(301) 529-5085

SOURCE Coin Metrics

Also from this source

Cboe's Catherine Clay Joins Coin Metrics' Board of Directors As Observer

Coin Metrics Expands Management Team With Three Key Hires

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.