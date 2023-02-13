Katherine A. Daly, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WAYZATA, Minn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine A. Daly, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Medical Provider for her work in the Medical field.

Dr. Daly earned a Medical Doctor (M.D.) degree in 1992 from the University of Minnesota Medical School, followed by an internship in 1993 with Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital. She completed residencies in pediatrics in 1996 and psychiatry in 1998. She finished fellowship training in child and adolescent psychiatry in 2000 at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Daly holds certifications in pediatrics from the American Board of Pediatrics, psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and child and adolescent psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She is licensed to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.

Dr. Daly noted that she is a child psychiatrist at Fairview Health Services, where she has been in practice for 11 years. Fairview is "the health service that heals from the heart" and proudly serves as Minnesota's choice for healthcare. An industry-leading, award-winning nonprofit organization, Fairview offers a complete network of healthcare services. Its broad network is designed to be ready for each patient's needs while delivering compassionate quality care.

Dr. Daly is affiliated with the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychiatric Association. In 2000, she co-authored "Seizure Disorder is in the Differential Diagnosis of Panic Disorder." Dr. Daly enjoys working with children and is also a board-certified pediatrician. She feels the key to her success has been stubbornness and persistence. She hopes to inspire other young women to go for their dreams.

Dr. Daly attributes her success to doing a lot of hard work. According to the doctor, she has experienced much during her career and has kept a lesson from each event. She was initially inspired to enter her profession because of her love for helping people. When she was a gynecologist and obstetrician at Loyola, she discovered that she was really interested in maternal-fetal bonding. Dr. Daly also found that psychiatry allowed her to investigate that more than she was able to do in pediatrics, and so she decided to go into that discipline.

In the future, Daly would like to pursue child-parent interaction. She also hopes to work with family bonding and interactions because she thinks that is important. Lastly, she would love to continue to look at how pharmacological interventions can assist with family interactions and bonding.

In her spare time, Dr. Daly enjoys being outdoors and water activities.

For more information, visit www.fairview.org.

