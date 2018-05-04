ERIE, Co., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Bordeaux is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Lighting in recognition of her role as President of Bordeaux Lighting LLC.

A nationally servicing entity, Bordeaux Lighting LLC is a frontrunner in the lighting industry, specialized in providing expert lighting services. Bordeaux Lighting works all over the United States and has gained widespread recognition with customers, including Planet Fitness, and numerous other franchises and retailers. A female owned and operated business, the company consists of "highly skilled lighting technicians, journeymen, and a master electrician." Dedicated to offering their customers the quality services that they deserve, the company offers high quality surveys, scheduling installs, provides excellent LED retrofit and upgrades, and is comprised of a team of highly qualified and knowledgeable technicians. Established in 2017, the company is already revered for their work in the industry.

Amassing several years of experience in the field of lighting, Bordeaux has served in her current capacity as President of Bordeaux Lighting for the past year. Throughout her career, Bordeaux has attained expertise in customer relations, business management, project management, account management as well as negotiations and team building. In the past five years, Katherine has expanded her expertise to include lighting, retrofitting, relamping and survey services.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Bordeaux attained her Psychology degree from Ashford University. In previous years, Bordeaux attained her Associates degree in Business Management.

To further her professional development, Bordeaux is an affiliate of several organizations, including interNational Association of Lighting Management Companies (NALMCO), where she has become CALT certified. Bordeaux Lighting LLC is becoming WOSB and WBENC certified. Katherine is also President of Bordeaux Photography Services.

When she is not working Katherine enjoys spending time with her 17-year-old son, walking her two mixed dogs, a "porky" and a Shitzu mix, and photography by capturing landscape pictures as well as portraits.

In looking to the future, Bordeaux hopes to "get bigger" and expand her business.

Katherine dedicates this recognition to Jeffrey D Smith. "Thank you for your mentorship and guidance throughout the years."

For more information, please visit http://bordeauxlighting.com

