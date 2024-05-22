Katherine Evans Named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at CSAA Insurance Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has named Katherine Evans as its Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. In this role, she will provide legal, regulatory and compliance oversight and guidance for the company and serve as legal advisor to the board of directors, the CEO and other senior executives. She will report to the company's president and CEO, Mike Zukerman.

"Katie brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in her previous role as interim chief legal officer. We are thrilled to have her continue in this role and her expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of our industry. We are confident that Katie's vision and insight will be instrumental in driving our company forward," Zukerman said.

"I'm honored to lead such a talented and dedicated team to manage our legal landscape and support the company's mission. Together, we will continue to help drive our strategic initiatives and create innovative solutions, ensuring we provide exceptional service to our customers and stakeholders," Evans said.

Before being named interim chief legal officer in 2023, Evans served as the company's vice president of regulatory and government affairs for five years and played a key role in the company's efforts to innovate and operationalize new business ideas. She currently serves on the National Conference of Insurance Guaranty Funds board and has also served on CSAA's pro bono committee supporting free legal programs offered to local communities.

Prior to joining CSAA Insurance Group, Evans was an insurance regulatory partner with Dentons, one of the largest law firms in the world. She co-authored "Dentons'' Guide to Insurance Market Regulation," and was recognized in 2013 as a "Rising Star" by Law360, one of five insurance attorneys nationwide to be recognized.

Evans graduated with honors from University of California, Santa Cruz and received her law degree, cum laude, from University of California, Hastings, where she was managing editor of the Hastings Law Review.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, home and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and, with over $6 billion in revenue, is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).

