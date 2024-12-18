CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is full of unfiltered moments and sometimes, they come with a little "giggle dribble." In fact, at least 50% of women experience bladder leaks, yet too few realize that perimenopause, menopause, and even childbirth can affect pelvic health, weakening the pelvic floor and causing these leaks. Misinformation and feeling unprepared only add to the shame and isolation that many experience. That's why Poise® and Katherine Heigl are breaking the silence and telling it how it is on such an important and relevant topic facing women today.

KATHERINE HEIGL ADMITS TO A LITTLE “GIGGLE DRIBBLE” IN NEW POISE® CAMPAIGN THAT AIMS TO HELP NORMALIZE WOMEN’S BLADDER LEAKS

Poise®, the number one brand for light bladder leak protection, wants women to know they're not alone. Today, the brand launches a humorous and honest new campaign starring actress Katherine Heigl that aims to destigmatize bladder leaks and empower women to embrace this stage of life with confidence.

The new campaign features Katherine Heigl at brunch with a friend and her 10-year-old son, where a burst of laughter leads to a relatable "giggle dribble" moment. Heigl lightens the mood with humor and a quick education on how hormonal changes in childbirth and perimenopause can weaken the pelvic floor, embarrassing her friend's kid in the process. With a playful nod to her being educated on the topic because she "used to be a doctor," she pulls out a Poise® liner to offer her friend the confidence to handle life's unfiltered moments.

In a complementary ad, Heigl embraces her outspoken personality, transitioning from a whisper to candidly addressing bladder leaks in a crowded room. By highlighting relatable moments like the "sneeze leak," she emphasizes the importance of breaking the silence around a topic affecting women, while celebrating the confidence Poise® offer for navigating these everyday realities.

"I'm not someone who shies away from speaking out, and I'm not about to start now! 50% of women experience what I like to call the giggle dribble, or the sneeze leak, or the coughing fit panty blitz! I only recently learned that most of the women familiar with postpartum or perimenopause bladder leaks don't talk about it, even to their friends or family or doctors," said Katherine Heigl. "Well, I thought this was an excellent opportunity to get outspoken once again. I don't want a single woman out there to feel alone in her experience or to feel shame or embarrassment. I refuse to let a little giggle dribble stop me from enjoying everything it means to be a woman and a mother. That's why I am thrilled to partner with Poise® and make sure all you ladies out there who have to cross your legs when you sneeze know that a product has been created to support us!"

"I am grateful that Katherine had the courage to speak up to help the millions of women who experience the 'coughing fit panty blitz' or the giggle dribble as she cleverly calls it," said Katie Moran, President of Adult and Feminine Care at Kimberly-Clark. "It's time that women don't feel any shame about something that is a normal part of being a woman - and with the right information women can feel empowered instead of ashamed."

For more than 30 years, Poise® has been a leader in bladder leak protection, offering a comprehensive range of products including liners and pads. Poise® delivers reliable protection with outstanding comfort and discretion. From giggle dribbles to sneeze leaks, Poise® has women covered.

The campaign, which officially launches today, will roll out over the following weeks across a variety of channels, including TV, social, digital media and retailer platforms.

You can view the two spots here: Poise x Katherine Heigl "Kid" Video and Poise x Katherine Heigl "Whisper" Video.

Visit Poise.com to learn more about the brand's full range of bladder leak protection and join the conversation about breaking down stigmas and embracing life's unfiltered moments.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

Kimberly-Clark Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark