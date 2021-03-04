Katherine Jetter's Cutting Edge Jewelry Boutique, The Vault Takes Over Hamilton Jewelers

As one of the most respected women in the industry, Jetter brings a fresh approach to her designs and store curation, a deep knowledge of colored gemstones and a steadfast commitment to her multifaceted businesses. This tenacity has enabled her to not only survive, but thrive, amidst a very challenging year.

The Vault takeover will feature exceptional, couture fine jewelry from brands including Robinson Pelham, Melissa Kaye, and Emily Wheeler, as well as Katherine Jetter's eponymous line. The pop-up kicks off with a special event on March 11th to coincide with the Old Bags Luncheon, followed by a jewelry pop-up that runs through the end of the month.

ABOUT KATHERINE JETTER + THE VAULT

Australian native, Katherine Jetter founded her eponymous fine jewelry collection in 2008 with the intention of uniting a passion for colored gemstones with exceptional craftsmanship. A Graduate Gemologist, Katherine's signature work incorporates investment grade precious gemstones set into fresh silhouettes but with perennial appeal. She offers a bespoke service aimed at true collectors, as well as a collection of ready-to-wear jewelry aimed at the modern-day fine jewelry connoisseur.

In addition to her own brand, Katherine is also the Founder/Owner of The Vault, Nantucket's ultimate destination for fine jewelry. The boutique, located in the Hotel Pippa, carries a range of jewelry from today's top talent, personally curated by Katherine. Katherine recently debuted an offshoot of The Vault in Boston, which carries the same exceptional Couture jewelry, accessible via an appointment-only private atelier.

ABOUT HAMILTON JEWELERS

Founded in New Jersey in 1912, Hamilton Jewelers has a heritage of tradition and outstanding service. This spirit of service -to our clients and our communities -is the thread that unifies the 4 generations of the Siegel family across the decades and miles from Princeton, New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida, as well as around the globe. Bringing the world's finest offerings in jewels and timepieces to our national and international clientele has been a Hamilton tradition. Hamilton specializes in fine jewelry of our own design and manufacture. Employing old-world techniques with state-of-the-art equipment, our master craftsmen create jewelry of exceptional design and quality. Guest services include a Bridal and Gift Registry, Estate and Jewelry Buying, Business Gifts, custom jewelry design, complete timepiece and jewelry repairs, in-house appraisals, andwww.hamiltonjewelers.com, where you can find a curated and extensive assortment of our collections from all departments.

