Katherine Johnson, DBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Johnson, DBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Author and Consultant for her outstanding work at Johnson Consulting Group.

Katherine Johnson

Dr. Katherine Johnson is a best-selling Author, Consultant, and Executive with more than 30 years of experience in the field of energy-efficient technologies and management. She is the Founder and President of Johnson Consulting Group, which provides strategic planning, marketing and financial consultative services to electric and gas utilities throughout North America and Canada. During her extensive career, Dr. Johnson has completed more than 200 process and impact evaluations. For the past decade, she has been leading collaborative forums to help guide decision-making efforts, in regards to the cost-effectiveness of current and emerging energy-efficiency tools and policy initiatives.

In addition to her consulting work, Dr. Johnson is also a versatile author of books and publications, including technical manuals, a novel, and one nonfiction book. In 2007, she published Geo Heat Pumps: Leading Energy Utility Marketing Programs, Fifth Edition, which has since been updated in 2009 and 2010. She also authored the "Geothermal Heat Pump" chapter for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's 2008 technical handbook. Additionally, Dr. Johnson profiled all current HPwES programs in the Home Performance with Energy Star® compendium.

Her first novel, Grit & Granite, is based on her father's fight against one of America's most powerful corporations. Her second book, Women in Business - Breaking Through, is a nonfiction book that provides valuable insights on how women can differentiate themselves in a male-dominant industry. Re-released in June 2021, the book features conversations with successful women leaders in multiple sectors, who each share personal stories of overcoming obstacles in their careers.

In pursuit of her higher education, Dr. Johnson started her college career in 1979 at Butler University, where she was involved in Delta Gamma, RHO LAMBDA - Outstanding Greek Women on Campus, TAPS, SPURS, and the school's championship-winning Debate Team. Dr. Johnson continued her undergraduate studies at Indiana University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Journalism in 1983. Next, she earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with concentrations in Marketing and Finance, in 1990 from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. She later went on to study at the University of Southern Queensland, and graduated in 2010 with her Doctorate of Business Administration in Strategy and Organizational Change. Her dissertation was titled, "Changes in the Strategic Focus and Internal Operating Culture of Investor-Owned US Electric Utilities Due to Deregulation."

Dr. Johnson has been recognized for her three decades of outstanding work with the B.H. Prasad Outstanding Contributor of the Year Award, and was interviewed by Close Up radio in regards to her career achievements. In 2020, she was named Energy Efficiency Professional of the Year, and one of Energy Central's "Voices of Energy."

For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Women-Business-Breaking-Through-Katherine-ebook/dp/B08TBFXL75 , https://www.amazon.com/Grit-Granite-Katherine-Johnson-ebook/dp/B07MFBN9TB , and www.johnsonconsults.com .

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who