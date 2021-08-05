Katherine Johnson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Author and Consultant for her outstanding work at Johnson Consulting Group

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Katherine Johnson is a best-selling Author, Consultant, and Executive with over thirty years of experience. She is also a prolific author of books across a variety of fields, including technical manuals, a novel, and one nonfiction book. In 2007, she published Geo Heat Pumps: Leading Energy Utility Marketing Programs Fifth Edition, which has since been updated in 2009 and 2010. She wrote The Geothermal Heat Pump Chapter Technical Handbook for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2008. She also profiled all current HPwES Programs in the Home Performance with Energy Star® Compendium.

Katherine Johnson

Her first novel, Grit & Granite, is based on the author's father's fight against one of America's most powerful corporations. Her second book, Women in Business - Breaking Through, is a nonfiction book that provides valuable insights on how women can differentiate themselves in a male-dominant industry. Re-released in June 2021, the book features conversations with successful women leaders in multiple sectors who share their true stories of overcoming obstacles in their careers.

She has worked in the energy efficiency field for more than 30 years, currently as the President of Johnson Consulting Group, which she founded in 2008. She provides evaluation services for energy efficiency in both electric and gas utilities throughout North America, and has completed more than 200 process and impact evaluations throughout career. For the past ten years, she has been leading collaborative forums to help guide decision-making regarding the evaluation and cost-effectiveness of current and emerging energy efficiency tools and policy initiatives.

She started her college career at Butler University in 1979, where she was involved in Delta Gamma, RHO LAMBDA - Outstanding Greek Women on Campus, TAPS, SPURS, and Debate Team where she was a Champion. Dr. Johnson then attended undergraduate school at Indiana University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Journalism in 1983. Next, she graduated from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College with a Master of Business Administration degree, with concentrations in Marketing and Finance in 1990. She studied at the University of Southern Queensland after that, and graduated in 2010 with her Doctorate of Business Administration in Strategy and Organizational Change. Her dissertation was titled, "Changes in the strategic focus and internal operating culture of investor-owned US electric utilities due to deregulation."

Dr. Johnson has been awarded for her three decades of work with the B. H. Prasad Award for Outstanding Contributor of the Year, and was interviewed by Close Up radio. She was also named Energy Efficiency Professional of the Year-2020 and one of Energy Central's "Voices of Energy - 2020."

For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Women-Business-Breaking-Through-Katherine-ebook/dp/B08TBFXL75, https://www.amazon.com/Grit-Granite-Katherine-Johnson-ebook/dp/B07MFBN9TB, and www.johnsonconsults.com.

