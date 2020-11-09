Katherine Kalin, pharmaceutical industry executive, joins Stardog Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, today announced that it has added Katherine Kalin, a former healthcare industry executive, to its Advisory Board.

Kalin's industry experience spans pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and digital health. Kalin has worked at both Celgene, where she led corporate strategy from 2012-2017, and Johnson & Johnson, where she held leadership roles in marketing, sales and new business development from 2002-2011. Prior to that, Katherine was a partner in the global healthcare practice at McKinsey & Company, where she consulted to a broad range of healthcare clients from 1990-2002.

"Stardog works with an exciting group of life sciences companies," said Kalin. "The biopharma industry is experiencing unprecedented change, leveraging digital technologies to make major advances in every functional area, from drug development to supply chain to go-to-market strategies; I'm looking forward to working with Stardog to help maximize the value they provide to companies in this space."

Stardog's life sciences' clients use their Enterprise Knowledge Graph to enhance their drug discovery, drug repurposing, regulatory reporting, and supply chain initiatives. Stardog counts several leading global pharmaceutical companies among its clients. These companies are capitalizing on Stardog's capabilities to help them modernize, organize and better utilize existing data banks and repositories by creating a more accessible, usable and sustainable foundation of data that can be leveraged cost-effectively across a multitude of different needs and use cases.

"I am pleased to welcome Katherine Kalin to our Advisory Board," said Stardog CEO and Founder Kendall Clark. "I believe Stardog is uniquely well-positioned to unify clinical and commercial data to drive transformative outcomes; Katherine's vast experience will help us better communicate this value."

Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, turns data into knowledge to power more effective digital transformations. A broad range of industry leaders, including BNY Mellon, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data layer that can support countless applications. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90%. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company, headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com .

