Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online, Named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2019

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced that its CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva, has been named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2019. For the second consecutive year, The Software Report recognizes Katherine Kostereva as one of the exceptional CEOs, selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants.

Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture and operational skill, among other aspects.

According to The Software Report, "Some CEOs are almost super human in their ability to execute in business - to communicate an inspiring vision, to design an effective corporate strategy and to consistently achieve performance targets, all while ensuring each and every employee knows s/he truly matters to the organization."

"Being acknowledged by peers, colleagues and professionals in the SaaS industry is a great honor! I am very grateful to be part of such a supportive community," commented Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online. "I am looking forward to many more achievements of bpm'online as I believe the recognition among the Top 50 SaaS CEOs is a reflection of our company's success in delivering on our mission – helping companies accelerate," she added.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.bpmonline.com

About The Software Report

The Software Report (fka "The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

For more information, please visit www.thesoftwarereport.com

Contact:

Vera Mayuk

6177657997

219422@email4pr.com

SOURCE bpm'online