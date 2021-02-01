Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio, Named Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to Watch in 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva, was named to Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to watch in 2021 by Future of SaaS.

Future of SaaS picked business leaders, rocking the SaaS landscape. According to the resource, "SaaS took a major step in 2020. As coronavirus kicked in and the business world struggled, software as a service went from strength to strength. Thanks to the hard work of these people, the business world was able to function with some degree of normality."

Katherine Kostereva has spent over 20 years helping businesses to transform and engage with customers for ultimate success. She founded Creatio to empower everyone within an organization to automate ideas in minutes. Today, Creatio is a recognized market leader thanks to Katherine's energy, drive, and consistent focus on results. The company has been consecutively recognized by top analyst firms, including Gartner and Forrester. It's been included into five Gartner Magic Quadrants and seven Forrester Waves, named a Leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants — for Sales Force Automation and CRM Lead Management — in 2019 and 2020.

Creatio's offering is a robust low-сode platform for process management and CRM that accelerated marketing, sales, service, and operations.

Katherine Kostereva has also been named Top 50 SaaS CEOs and Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2018-2020, the Winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in 2020, the Executive Leader of the Year in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards, and more.

