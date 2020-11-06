Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio, Named Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its CEO and Managing Partner, Katherine Kostereva, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020 for the third consecutive year. Awardees were selected by The Software Report (TSR) for their contributions to their companies and demonstrated expertise in the field, following a rigorous review of both their professional backgrounds and nominations from colleagues and peers.

According to TSR, "The SaaS market has grown markedly over the past year as businesses across sectors and geographies increasingly seek out unique solutions to aid in their digital transformations. Select software companies have stood out in this competitive market, aided in large part by the women leaders that comprise this year's awards list. These exceptional executives have played significant roles, which in many cases have led to profound results. Their deep expertise, leveraged into organizational advantages, span corporate strategy, human capital management, operations, marketing, customer success, and finance, among other areas."

Katherine Kostereva has over 18 years of experience as CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. She founded Creatio to help businesses transform and better engage with customers, so she pursued the path of creating a robust low-сode platform that accelerated marketing, sales, service, and operations. Since then, Creatio has grown into a recognized market leader thanks to Katherine's energy, drive, and consistent focus on results.

Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM helps organizations automate their ideas in minutes. Key analysts regularly recognize the company as a market leader. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside these inspiring women leaders for our contribution to aiding businesses in their digital transformations," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "We've been helping organizations from various industries from all over the world create low-code companies thus become agile and resilient. This year challenged companies and offered new opportunities to transform, accelerate and grow. I'm happy Creatio has been a support for our customers and that thanks to the dedication of Creatio's team they were able to rapidly adapt to change."

