Katherine Latham Recognized by Crain's Chicago Business In Its Notable Women in STEM Feature

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talman Consultants, a leading WBE-certified utility engineering consulting firm in Chicago, today announced the recognition of Katherine Latham, managing partner, in its editorial feature, Notable Women in STEM, by Crain's Chicago Business.  This is the second time Latham has been recognized by Crain's.

This is a special editorial feature that profiles successful women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The special section recognizes individuals for their success and accomplishments from the last 18 months.

"Being recognized with the other accomplished women featured in Crain's is both rewarding and humbling," said Katherine Latham. "I'm honored to be in the company of so many women who help their companies and communities encourage and recognize the contributions of women in STEM in Chicago."

"While the number of women in STEM-based careers is increasing, which is great progress, there is still a large disparity for women entering these fields," added Latham. "My goal has always been to show women they are not alone in the field of engineering. It was my inspiration for starting my own firm and cultivating a culture that attracts, retains and promotes diversity in engineering."

About Crain's Methodology:

Honorees did not pay to be included. They were evaluated from nominations submitted and accepted after a review by editors. An honoree had to be employed in a science, tech, engineering or math senior-level or management role at a for-profit, nonprofit or higher education institution and used her skills to advance her organization or professional field.

About Talman Consultants, LLC

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBENC, WDBE-certified utility engineering design consulting firm. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure a competitive advantage.  The firm's comprehensive and collaborative concept to construction model ensures that clients design to permit and build.  For more information visit: www.talmanconsultants.com.

