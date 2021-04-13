Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Partners with Canidae Premium Pet Food for Launch of New Sustain The Goodness Campaign and Product Line

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, a premium pet food company, today announced a partnership with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, animal advocate and New York Times bestselling author, for the launch of its new Sustain the Goodness campaign and environmentally friendly alternative pet food line, Canidae SustainTM, in preparation for Earth Day 2021. This initiative perfectly exemplifies Canidae's pursuit to improve the lives of pets and their people and investment in creating a healthier planet for pets and people to play on. Sustain the Goodness is one of many steps Canidae is taking to deliver goodness to all: pets, people and the planet.

Schwarzenegger Pratt's new involvement with the brand is fitting, as she is known for her involvement with animal rights and advocacy as well as for her environmentally cautious lifestyle. She was intrigued by Canidae's dedication to the environment and commitment to producing premium, responsibly-sourced recipes full of goodness for pets and their people. As a devoted dog parent herself, Schwarzenegger is dedicated to providing her dog Maverick with quality, nutritious food, such as Canidae Sustain, which is made with responsibly sourced proteins and regeneratively farmed ingredients. Sustain's eco-friendly packaging is also made from 40% post-consumer-recycled material.

"In feeding my dog Canidae Sustain, I can trust that he is receiving all of the nutrition he needs, standing by their mission to bring goodness to pets, people and their planet," said Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "I love that Canidae Sustain's ingredients use sustainably sourced proteins like cage-free chicken and up-cycled brewer's yeast and also include regeneratively farmed ingredients where possible. I am looking forward to taking this pledge and spreading the word for Canidae's Sustain the Goodness initiative, encouraging others to adopt one new habit to help us sustain the goodness of our planet."

As part of Canidae's Sustain the Goodness campaign, Katherine as well as the Goodness Crew, a group of animal and sustainability ambassadors including actress Kate Bosworth and vegan culinary entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, have been tapped by the brand to participate in and promote their sustainability pledge. They are inviting people to make a promise to commit to one small act of goodness for a more sustainable earth (examples: pledge to clean up energy, travel green, watch waste, be water wise, etc.) People can take the pledge by posting a photo of an act they're doing to be more sustainable or they can repost their favorite sustainable tip from Katherine or the Goodness Crew's Instagram with the hashtag #SustainTheGoodness and tagging @Canidaepetfood. Canidae will select four weekly sweepstakes winners, and will choose one grand prize winner who will receive a year's supply of Canidae Sustain for their pet, along with a year of sustainably-sourced pantry items and kitchen staples from sustainable grocery delivery service, Hungry Harvest. Everyone who participates can get 50% off their next bag of Canidae with code 50CANIDAE. This campaign invites people to collectively #SustainTheGoodness of our planet by committing to small acts of goodness that they'll adopt into their life.

"As a premium pet food company that stands for delivering goodness to all, Canidae Sustain embodies all aspects of sustainability, from a solely plant-based recipe to ecofriendly packaging" says Bret Furio, Chief Executive Officer at Canidae. "With the launch of the Sustain line, we know Katherine, embodying Canidae's mission, will be the ideal face for Sustain the Goodness, teaching her community the importance that small changes can make a large impact on our ecological footprint, such changes start with feeding pets sustainably sourced, quality pet food."

The partnership will kick off in April 13th, 2021 and promotions will include press initiatives, influencer engagement, strategic partnerships, and more. To learn more about the campaign and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, follow her on social media: @katherineschwarzenegger and Canidae on social media: @canidaepetfood.

Visit Canidae.com/Goodness to learn more, enter the pledge, and get 50% off your next bag of Canidae.

To purchase Canidae Sustain, visit: Petco.com and PetSmart.com. Available in-store and on-line at pet specialty retailers such as Petco and PetSmart.

Our new line of products, Canidae Sustain ($49.99 for 18lb bag, $17.99 for 4lb bag) is Canidae's most sustainable pet food line, featuring premium recipes made with responsibly sourced proteins, such as Cage-free Chicken, Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon and Upcycled Brewers Yeast, and incorporating regeneratively farmed ingredients. Packaging is labeled with the Animal Welfare Certified seal from Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.). The line is carefully crated by a team of experts to include antioxidants to support a healthy immune system, without the use of added fillers like corn or wheat. Canidae is improving sustainability for pets and the planet by reducing plastic waste through eco-friendly, locally-sourced packaging manufactured by Mondi, consisting of 40% post-consumer recycled material. Recipes include a nutritious blend of vitamins and minerals including probiotics, omega 6 & 3 fatty acids to support healthy digestion, skin and coat. Available flavors include: Premium Recipe with Cage-Free Chicken, Premium Recipe with Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon and Premium Plant-Based Protein Recipe.

About Canidae Pet Food Company

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

About Hungry Harvest

A weekly farm-fresh produce and grocery staple delivery service dedicated to putting more plants on more plates across the United States while building a waste-free future. Founded in 2014 by Evan Lutz who launched the company from his dorm room basement at the University of Maryland, Hungry Harvest believes that building a better food system means rethinking the American diet itself and ensuring everyone has access to healthier choices. To do this, Hungry Harvest partners with farmers and suppliers to bring fresh produce to more people, and in turn fight food waste and hunger by turning rescued fruits and vegetables into boxes of fresh ingredients delivered to doorsteps around the country. To date, Hungry Harvest has rescued over 27 million pounds of food from going to waste or would otherwise go to waste, and provided 1.7 million pounds of produce to people in need through reduced-cost markets, an emergency food box program and donations. By influencing how the U.S. eats today, by putting more plants on more plates, Hungry Harvest is helping to build a healthier, waste-free future for the coming generations. Hungry Harvest Rescued Harvest boxes are available in seven sizes on hungryharvest.net, ranging from $15 to $42 with the option of additional weekly add-ons, including grocery staples like bread, eggs, coffee and its own line of soups, pickles and other plant-based products. Shipping is available throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Richmond, Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, Northern Delaware, South Florida, The Triangle Area and Charlotte in North Carolina, and the Detroit Metro Area. For more information and to order Hungry Harvest, visit www.hungryharvest.net and follow along at @hungryharvest.

