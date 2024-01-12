Katherine Steele, ED.D to Lead as Pat Tillman Foundation's Next CEO

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) has announced that Katherine Steele, ED.D., will be the next CEO. Most recently, she was Director of PTF Programs on the Executive Team and has been acting co-interim CEO since August 2023. 

In her new role, she will lead the nonprofit organization's future development and strategic direction while partnering with the Board and overseeing the day-to-day activities of the PTF. This includes leading the team, Scholar engagement, outreach to and stewardship of donors and partners, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

"We know that Katherine's passion for the mission of the Foundation, tenure as a Tillman Scholar, and incredible leadership skill will position PTF to serve our scholars, team, and communities in a way we can all be excited about in 2024 and beyond," said Marie Tillman Shenton.

Katherine holds a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from Vanderbilt University, a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Seattle Pacific University, and a Reading Specialist certification from the University of California. In 2014, she earned a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from George Washington University, where she was also named a 2014 Pat Tillman Scholar.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO," said Steele. "By uniting and empowering each other, we can set our sights on a path to truly expand our impact. I care deeply about this Foundation and the Scholars we serve, and I can't wait to continue my journey to help empower our next generation of leaders."

Katherine was selected following a national search led by Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) and the Pat Tillman Foundation Board, Executive Committee. She has already started her transition while PTF looks to backfill her role as Director of Programs.

To learn more about the Pat Tillman Foundation, its mission, and the number of ways to support, visit https://pattillmanfoundation.org.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.

