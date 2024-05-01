KATHERINE WHALEN JOINS TRAC INTERMODAL AS EVP, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

PRINCETON, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in North America, today announced that Katherine Whalen is joining TRAC as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer (CLO).

As CLO, Kate will lead all legal, compliance and regulatory functions across TRAC, and will be the Company Secretary for TRAC's Board of Directors. Kate will also become a member of TRAC's senior leadership team, reporting to TRAC President and CEO Daniel Walsh.

Katherine Whalen, EVP and Chief Legal Officer at TRAC Intermodal

"Kate has a very impressive legal background and leadership experience that spans the corporate world and private practice," says Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC. "Her expertise in strategic corporate transactions and her keen understanding of regulatory environments will be especially helpful to TRAC as we continue to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities across our business."

Prior to joining TRAC, Kate held various senior-level legal positions and was most recently Senior Vice President, General Counsel Americas at Azelis, a global specialty chemical distribution business. At Azelis, she oversaw legal and regulatory affairs for the company's North and South America operations. Kate began her career in private practice at Edwards & Angell LLP (now Locke Lord) and later at Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Kate holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

Contact:

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

[email protected]

(203) 434-7734

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal