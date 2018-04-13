HOOVER, Ala., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathie W. Condon, R.N., M.S.N., LNCC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Professional of The Year in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as Chief Executive Officer of Condon Medical Legal Consultants.



Condon Medical Legal Consultants is a medical consultation and legal practice. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the team at Condon Medical specializes in assessing medical records and analyzing the case, serving as the attorney liaison, assisting with the discovery and preparation for court, supporting the attorney's case, and working with experts and other witnesses.



Amassing over thirty years of experience in the field of Consulting, Condon is a renowned expert within the field. Throughout her career, Condon has attained expertise within the areas of healthcare administration and management, medical and legal consulting, obstetrics and technology and surgery. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Condon emphasizes "it takes hard work and dedication, don't give up." To further enhance her professional progress, Condon has recently taken a class in medical cost projections and is expanding her client base through the implementation of new services. A seasoned nurse, Condon "has assisted attorneys that specialize in medical malpractice, personal injury and other medically related litigation issues," and "has also worked with social security disability cases."



Throughout the course of her education and training, Condon attained both her MSN and BSN degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In her previous years, Condon earned her Associate's degree in Nursing at Mississippi Delta Community College. An active Registered Nurse license in Alabama, Condon attends various continuing education activities throughout the years in an effort to further enhance her professional progress.



To further her professional development, Condon is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Association of Legal Nurse Consultants, the National Association of Professional Women and Sigma Theta Tau.



When she is not working, Condon enjoys jewelry design and giving back to charities such as St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital and Breast Cancer awareness.



For more information, please visit www.cmlc.co.



