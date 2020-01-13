Kathleen Creedon, Formerly of The Hartford, Joins Falvey Cargo Underwriting

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Cargo Underwriting welcomes Kathleen Creedon to its specialized team of underwriters, effective January 13, 2020. Kathleen most recently worked with The Hartford.

President and CEO of Falvey Insurance Group, Mike Falvey, explains: "When hiring for this position, I immediately knew I wanted to extend the offer to Kathleen. Not only is she well-known by Falvey, but she will fit into and be a valuable contributor to our team beginning day one. Her years of experience in the industry and underwriting acumen will certainly strengthen our growing book of business."

Kathleen will be responsible for managing and developing a profitable cargo insurance portfolio, which includes underwriting management, production, and broker/client-centric strategic initiatives. Kathleen is based in Denver, Colorado, and will open Falvey Cargo's newest office in the Denver Tech Center of Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Kathleen says, "I've admired Falvey Cargo Underwriting for as long as I've been in the industry. Falvey enjoys the deeply imbedded loyalty of its assureds; its name is synonymous with superb underwriting and unmatched customer service. I am honored to become part of this team and look forward to contributing to its culture of excellence."

Kathleen has more than 24 years of experience in the marine insurance industry, with a proven track record of underwriting expertise, leadership, and customer service. She began her career as a marine subrogation paralegal. After 12 fulfilling years of subrogation, she made the move to ocean cargo underwriting, where she held various regional underwriting and management roles with Fireman's Fund Insurance Company/Allianz and The Hartford. Kathleen currently serves on the Board of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco (BMUSF). She also served for 10 years on the Association of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco (AMUSF), including two terms as its president. Kathleen has a Master of Science degree in industrial and organizational psychology from San Francisco State University and received her Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University. Kathleen is a baseball fanatic and loves to play golf.

About Falvey Cargo Underwriting

Falvey Cargo underwrites marine cargo coverage in three cargo industry segments: General Cargo, Life Sciences, and Technology. Founded in 1995, Falvey Cargo Underwriting has evolved into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's of London, offering the highest capacity in the marine cargo market. Falvey Cargo has over 150 years of combined marine cargo underwriting experience, global reach with local expertise servicing clients around the world from offices in Rhode Island, California, New York, North Carolina, Washington, Canada, and London, and dedicated loss prevention, claims processing, and recovery services in-house.

www.falveycargounderwriting.com

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI. After 20+ years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance becoming, "The Specialized Insurance Experts" in maritime coverage. Falvey underwrites on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, proactive customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

Media Contact:



Megan Bell

mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com

(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Cargo Underwriting