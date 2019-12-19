Kathleen Dvorak and Graciela Monteagudo Recognized as WomenInc. Magazine's Most Influential Corporate Board Directors

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded business, academic and consumer products, is pleased to announce that two members of its board of directors - Kathleen Dvorak and Graciela Monteagudo - have been recognized as WomenInc. magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.

"On behalf of our employees and directors, I want to express our sincere congratulations to Kathy and Graciela for this well-deserved and prestigious recognition. Their expertise, business acumen, leadership and experience strengthen our board and help us run a better company," said Boris Elisman, ACCO Brands Chairman, President and CEO.

Ms. Dvorak is currently the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and member of the Finance and Planning Committee. She served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Richardson Electronics Ltd., and previously was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at United Stationers. Ms. Dvorak has a certificate of Cybersecurity Oversight from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Ms. Monteagudo is currently the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and a member of the Compensation Committee. She is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow. Ms. Monteagudo has served as Chief Executive Officer of LALA U.S., Senior Vice President and President, Americas, and, separately, as General Manager for North America and Global Marketing for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, and Senior Vice President and Business Head, Sam's Club.

The full WomenInc. Influential Corporate Directors listing, including Ms. Dvorak and Ms. Monteagudo's features, is available now online exclusively at WomenInc.com/2019MICD. WomenInc.'s winter issue is available nationwide at Barnes & Noble and newsstands as of December 20, 2019.

