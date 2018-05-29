Kathrine Baumann & Aaron Shum Coca-Cola Bottle Collab Wins Guinness Book Of World Records Title For The Most Diamonds Set On A Handbag

The diamond encrusted Coca-Cola bottle complements the current Swarovski Coca-Cola minaudiere collection by Kathrine Baumann Beverly Hills featured and sold at Coca-Cola Stores in Las Vegas and Atlanta. Artisan bags include a six-pack minaudiere as well as personalized "Share a Coke" inspired cans and bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero. The collection also includes the Coca-Cola bottle cap and "pop-art" accessories delighting generations of women who enjoy her whimsical approach to fashion.



"Working with Aaron Shum on this international collaboration has been an exciting venture. It is appropriate since Coca-Cola is not just an American icon but one of the most recognized global icons. Although $300,000 is not in everyone's budget, my couture minaudieres and accessories are within reach. There is something for everyone," says Baumann. Aaron Shum elaborated by saying, "Collaborating on such an unparalleled piece was an honor as we love to engage in unique projects that stand out. The diamond Coca-Cola bottle winning our third Guinness World Record definitely makes me smile."



Recently, Christie's Paris auction house set another world record featuring several of the original numbered limited edition Kathrine Baumann Coca-Cola designs, which included the Swarovksi Coca-Cola bottle and Diet Coke Can minaudieres. Matthew Rubinger, International Director of Handbags and Accessories at Christie's said after the event, "It proves that the market is driven by collectors who come for something unique and different." In a recent article about the World's Most Expensive Handbags, UK Vogue stated, "Her witty bags …were all made in such limited numbers that they have become desirable."



The diamond Coca-Cola bottle minaudiere inspired by Baumann's trademark whimsy, along with Baumann's Swarovski collection, will be displayed at JCK 2018, June 1-4th in Vegas (Booth Number B47139), and will be available for orders at www.kbaumann.com and through Aaron Shum Jewelry/Coronet worldwide at www.aaronshum.com. Call 310.274.7441 for ordering details.



"If it makes you smile, it's my bag," Baumann noted.



