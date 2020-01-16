Kathryn Collins Named Entergy Chief Human Resources Officer

"At this crucial time when the utility industry is in a state of constant change, never before in our company's history has it been more important for us to maximize opportunities to attract, develop and retain a workforce fully capable of addressing the opportunities ahead," said Denault. "Kathryn's diverse background, as well as her innovative, creative and high-energy approach to work, make her ideally suited to lead Entergy's human resources strategy and culture transformation."

In this role, Collins will oversee all aspects of Entergy's human resources strategy, which encompasses talent management, total rewards (compensation and benefits), labor relations, organizational health and diversity, and HR business partnership.

Collins brings to Entergy more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience spanning human resources, talent acquisition, HR systems, diversity and inclusion, organizational effectiveness and communications.

She began her career as an industrial engineer with Texas Instruments before moving to the human resources discipline to lead talent and organizational effectiveness programs. While at Texas Instruments, she further diversified her career experience by serving as a director within the communications function.

Collins later moved to JCPenney to serve as vice president of talent acquisition, inclusion and diversity. There she led the employment brand strategy for recruitment and retention and designed organizational structures and workflows for strategic initiatives during a period of transformation.

Over her career, she has served in various HR leadership roles with increasing strategic responsibility within companies with both national and global presence. She served as vice president of talent management and human resources systems at RealPage, a technology provider in the real estate industry.

At Trinity Industries, a premier provider of railcar products and services, she served as vice president of corporate human resources leading talent acquisition, total rewards, HR systems, talent management, and employee relations functions.

Her most recent role was chief human resources officer for Arcosa, which was formed by Trinity's spin-off of their infrastructure-related business units into a standalone publicly traded company serving construction, energy and transportation markets.

Collins holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington, an MBA in industrial management from the University of Dallas, and a master's degree in organizational development and change management from the University of Texas at Dallas.

