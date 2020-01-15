Kathryn Ferriman joins Baseline, a recent acquisition by SitusAMC, as Vice President

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseline Analytics, LLC ("Baseline" or "Baseline Reverse"), a recent acquisition by SitusAMC, announced today that it has hired Kathryn Ferriman as Vice President. In her role, Kathryn will focus on providing industry leading reverse mortgage valuation services, while bringing a wealth of MSR valuation knowledge and experience. Her addition will be crucial to Baseline's continued rapid growth in 2020 and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Baseline and the larger SitusAMC family. As the leader in reverse mortgage pricing, analytics, and technology solutions, Baseline's offering is truly unmatched in the industry. I look forward to partnering with our clients to help them achieve their objectives and grow our respective businesses."

- Kathryn Ferriman, Vice President, Baseline Reverse

Kathryn joins Baseline from Citizens Bank, N.A., where she served as Home Mortgage MSR Valuation Manager. During her time at Citizens, Kathryn was responsible for overseeing daily valuations for two servicing rights portfolios totaling $70 billion in assets. Previously, Kathryn was at Phoenix Analytic Services, Inc., where she valued portfolios and managed relationships for several of the department's highest profile and most complex clients.

"Kathryn has extensive experience in the forward MSR analytics, valuation and data fields," said Dan Ribler, CEO of Baseline. "She will be a great addition to the reverse MSR team and the broader SitusAMC family, as we continue creating and providing differentiated solutions to the industry."

Mike Morgan, Executive Managing Director at SitusAMC, added, "With the acquisition of Baseline Reverse, SitusAMC became the leading provider of analytics and valuation services, as well as technology solutions, for the reverse mortgage industry. We are excited to have Kathryn on the reverse MSR team as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of reverse MSR solutions for our clients."

In October 2019, SitusAMC announced it had acquired Baseline, building upon its already leading industry position in the analytics and valuation of hard to value assets.

Kathryn assumed her role on January 8th. She will be reporting to Dan Ribler.

About Baseline Reverse

Baseline (www.baselinereverse.com) is a leading provider of reverse mortgage pricing, analytics, and technology solutions to leading financial institutions throughout the reverse mortgage industry. The Company's products include valuation models, software, industry data, loan level performance modeling, and hedge advisory.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading provider of consulting, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions for institutional lenders and investors across both the commercial and residential real estate debt and equity life cycle. The organization has more than 3,300 employees across the U.S., Europe and APAC. SitusAMC offers consulting and advisory services, underwriting and due diligence, servicing and asset management, claims management, valuations, MSR and whole loan brokerage, talent solutions, and technology solutions including warehouse management, conduit management, collateral management, document management, OCR, indexing, data extraction, portfolio management and remittance reconciliation among others.

