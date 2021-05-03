Kathryn M. Maloney Joins Advocacy Trust

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy Trust (AT) is excited to announce Kathryn (Kate) M. Maloney has joined The Forge Companies Team as Regional Trust Director for our Mooresville, NC office. Kate brings over 30 years of trust industry experience, with a focus on trust administration, client relationships and management.

Kate began her career in the trust industry as a Trust Operations Officer at the First National Bank of Rhinebeck. During the next 10 years, she progressed to a Trust Officer/VP and graduated with honors from the Cannon Trust School, as well as Cannon Trust Audit and Compliance and obtained her CTFA designation. In 2000, Kate joined Fiduciary Trust Company International as a Trust Administration Officer and worked on numerous high-net-worth family relationships. During this time, she completed the ABA Trust Graduate programs. In 2006, Kate joined the Bank of Millbrook, to lead the Trust Department and successfully built the department and grew the client assets for the Bank. She joined Hudson Valley Bank Trust Services Division in 2011, where she focused on the administration of Special Needs Trusts, Guardianships and Court Appointed Trusts. In 2013, Kate was promoted to the SVP and Trust Services Director, managing a team of trust professionals focused on the Special Needs Trust area of the business in the New York City metro market. In 2014, she joined Orange Bank & Trust Company as SVP and Trust Services Director where she led the effort to expand the Division, including expanding the market footprint for the Division with the addition of a new team and building the Special Needs Trust business for the Bank.

Kate brings a passion for delivering excellence in service, knowledge, and client relationships to Advocacy Trust. Kate has been a guest lecturer for the NYS Bar Association Elder Law Section, NYS Bankers Association Trust and Investment Division, and the Estate Planning Councils of Westchester and Putnam Counties. She was active in the New York State Bankers Association as the past Chair of the Trust and Investment Division, Board member, Executive Committee, Legislative Committee and Trust Administration Committee. She also believes in community service and most recently was the Treasurer of the Orange County Arts Council and a Board Member of the Garnet Health Medical Center Foundation.

About Forge Consulting

Since 2003, Forge Consulting has provided plaintiffs and their attorneys with expert settlement planning. Forge designs customized plans to meet future needs and helps clients reach an informed decision.

About Advocacy Wealth Management

Advocacy Wealth Management designs portfolios of predictable cash flows and conservation of invested principal, working nationally with clients who need more than just basic planning to meet their unique needs.

About Advocacy Trust

The professionals of Advocacy Trust specialize in the fields of settlement planning, litigation support, special needs trusts, settlement administration as well as traditional trust products.

For questions or additional information regarding this announcement, please contact Beth Allen, Marketing Director of The Forge Companies, at 706.856.2535

