Kathy Ireland And #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rachel Van Dyken Launch Sweepstakes Contest In Conjunction With The Release Of Their Highly-Anticipated Novel "Fashion Jungle"

"We are both thrilled to surprise our fans with this sweepstakes contest in celebration of our book Fashion Jungle ," said Ms. Ireland and Ms. Van Dyken in a joint statement. " Fashion Jungle is an exciting and special read and we wanted the prizes to be just as exciting and special. They are an incredible treat, just like Fashion Jungle is ."

Winning prizes include: 5 winners receive a 5-day, 6-night stay at Villa Elizabeth, home of Elizabeth Taylor and kathy ireland Weddings & Resorts property in Honolulu, HI; 5 winners receive a 5-day, 6-night stay at Casa Elizabeth, home of Elizabeth Taylor and kathy ireland Weddings & Resorts property in Palm Springs, CA; 5 winners receive a 5-day, 6-night stay at Beach Fever Fortune, mid-century home of John Travolta and kathy ireland Weddings & Resorts property in Honolulu, HI; 5 winners receive a 5-day, 6-night stay at ski-in/ski-out kathy ireland Weddings & Resorts property in Mammoth, CA; 5 winners receive an exclusive Fashion Jungle photo shoot with Kathy Ireland or Rachel Van Dyken (Based on winners location); 10 winners receive exclusive video thank you calls from Kathy Ireland; 10 winners receive exclusive video thank you calls from Rache Van Dyken; 1 winner receives a VIP family trip for four to Disneyland, CA escorted by Kathy Ireland and Disney characters; 1 winner receives a VIP family trip for four to Disneyworld, FL escorted by Kathy Ireland and Disney characters; 1 winner receives a VIP family trip for four to Euro Disney escorted by Kathy Ireland and Disney characters; Prizes will also include product giveaways by kathy ireland® Home and kathy ireland® Office; fragrances by Elizabeth Taylor - including White Diamonds, Passion, and Gardenia; Couture fashion from MI VI by Don Morphy; America's #1 Smart Luggage from MI VI by Samsara; and True You, the #1 New York Times Best Selling Janet Jackson autobiography, with weight loss program designed by Chef Andre Carthen.

To apply, entrants must send a screenshot of their book order confirmation to a link available on Ireland's and Van Dyken's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook social media between January 28th and February 2nd. Winners will be announced on Kathy's and Rachel's social media platforms on Sunday, February 9th.

Kathy Ireland - Social Media:

Twitter: @kathyireland

Instagram: @kathyireland

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kathyirelandWorldwide/

Rachel Van Dyken - Social Media:

Twitter: @RachVD

Instagram: @rachvd

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RachelVanDyken/

Fashion Jungle is available now on Amazon , Apple Books , Barnes & Noble and Kobo .

Fashion Jungle is published by Sandbox LLC and Van Dyken Enterprises Inc.

About Fashion Jungle:

(January 28, 2020 • ISBN 978-1-7336680-6-4 • $28.99, Hardback)

Four women… Four very different paths. One incredibly cutthroat world. Welcome to the Jungle.

As America's sweetheart, Brittany is perceived as the "good girl." The sort to bring her Bible to a photoshoot... only to garner the attention of a most unlikely suitor. Until one mistake irrevocably changes both of their lives forever. Fortunately, both now and then, Brittany has wonderful support systems, including her tribe.

The leader of the tribe and a model who's fought every battle and obstacle in the industry, Zoe, knows her worth. Until a sex tape scandal rocks her world. She sees no choice but to put her trust in the one man she shouldn't, to make it all go away and help her succeed. Unfortunately, not only is he mired in New York's underbelly, he wants repayment... with interest. Namely, her hand in marriage.

Despite her seemingly perfect life, Everlee has problems of her own. Not only has her world-renowned photographer husband been cheating, but it's actually much worse than that. The things surrounding what he's done are so dark and dangerous, Everlee's life may actually be in jeopardy. And then there's Danica, cold, dead in the ground Danica. Some secrets stay hidden while others are just waiting to be discovered- hers has the power to alter the industry forever.

In the world of the Fashion Jungle, it's easily eat or be eaten… but, if you make it out alive, you just might have a story to tell - though it will likely be one of secrets, lies, deceit, and loss.

Author Bio - Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland, Chair of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), is a fashion and home industry icon, whose unprecedented, American entrepreneurial success, inspired the term, model-preneur. kiWW® is owned solely by Kathy's family trusts. Kathy's first novel, Fashion Jungle, is co-authored with #1 New York Times Bestselling author, Rachel Van Dyken. Kathy entered the "jungle" as a teenager, sheltered by loving parents, John and Barbara, of Santa Barbara, California. Covers of Vogue, Teen, and Cosmopolitan, led to a record 13 issues and all-time bestselling cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Kathy is the supermodel turned supermogul, hailed by Harper's Bazaar as the most successful "model in the world." kiWW® launched a single pair of socks, during Kathy's first pregnancy. While selling over one hundred million pairs, retail expanded. kiWW® develops for home, office, fashion, luxury jewels, vacation destinations, weddings, lighting, flooring, furniture, personal care, media and more. After billions of dollars in sales, kiWW®, a private company, was reported on by Forbes. Kathy's story continues in global media, including three Forbes covers (two USA, one Asia), Inc., Wall Street Journal, Cheddar, Success Magazine, television, and online. Kathy's speaking events occur in America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond. Residing in Santa Barbara, California, Kathy Ireland and Greg Olsen are parents to Lily, Chloe, Erik and his wife Bethany, their daughter-in-love. Kathy holds numerous Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters including one from CSU Channel Islands. Kathy's philanthropy includes: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. Kathy's survival in the jungle is because of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, His inerrant Word, and The Gospel, which is the Good News of Christ, crucified for all sins. Kathy believes everyone is loved by Jesus Christ, without any exceptions. Please experience Kathy's journey of Faith, at kathyireland.com/fashionjungle/faith .

Author Bio – Rachel Van Dyken

Rachel Van Dyken is the #1 New York Times Bestselling, Wall Street Journal, And USA Today bestselling author of over 80 books ranging from contemporary romance to paranormal. With over three million copies sold, she's been featured in Forbes, US Weekly, and USA Today. Her books have been translated in more than 12 countries. The Matchmakers Playbook was also optioned by Passionflix and directed by Tosca Musk. She was one of the first romance authors to have a Kindle in Motion book through Amazon publishing and continues to strive to be on the cutting edge of the reader experience. She keeps her home in the Pacific Northwest with her husband, adorable son, naked cat, and two dogs. For more information about her books and upcoming events, visit www.RachelVanDykenauthor.com .

