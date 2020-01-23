Kathy Ireland And #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rachel Van Dyken Team With Apple Books For An Exclusive Special Edition Of Their Upcoming Novel, Fashion Jungle

" Fashion Jungle is the one story I never expected to tell. I entered the jungle at the age of 16 and made wonderful friends and more than a few enemies. We wrote 'Into the Jungle' because we thought it was critical to give the back story to 'Brittany' for several reasons... the importance of having Faith - which is available to everyone, and being nurtured by an unbreakable family support system that you can rely on, no matter the crisis or tragedy. Next, was to show that no matter what background we come from, we must know our value and put boundaries in place to protect ourselves. Any of us who enter 'the jungle' can find ourselves in dangerous, unsavory, and illegal situations -- human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse of children... what begins as recreational drug and alcohol use, can quickly become addictive. Political intrigue, power which corrupts… for so many beautiful images that emerge from the jungle, what isn't known is the price of broken hearts, suicide, and yes, even murder. All spun in a glamorous world of fantasy," says Ms. Ireland, who entered the modeling world as a teen and quickly took the industry by storm, gracing the covers of top fashion magazines worldwide, including Vogue, Teen, Cosmopolitan and Mademoiselle and appearing in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated issues, including three of its covers, one of which is confirmed by Sports Illustrated as the bestselling issue of all time. In 1993, Ms. Ireland founded kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), a global marketing and branding firm responsible for multi-billion dollars in annual retail sales and is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global magazine. This unprecedented success lead to Kathy being featured on the cover of Forbes magazine twice (2012, 2016) and Kathy being named one of the most influential women in licensing by License Global Magazine as well as one of the 50 most influential women in fashion by Fairchild Publications.

"It's been such an incredible journey being able to partner with Apple books and bring an exclusive prequel novella to the table with Into The Jungle, we thought it would be such a fun experience for readers to see how things came to be in the world of Fashion Jungle and Into the Jungle does exactly that, starting on day one of four teen girls trying to navigate the tumultuous waters of the New York City fashion scene. Kathy has been so transparent and open in her writing and I'm so thankful that we've been able to work on the project together and bring something new and exciting to Apple books!" says #1 New York Times Bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken, who has written over eighty books, which sold over three million copies.

The Special Edition of Fashion Jungle is available for pre order now on Apple Books . Fashion Jungle is published by Sandbox LLC and Van Dyken Enterprises Inc.

Praise for Fashion Jungle

"Fashion Jungle not only invites you into the fast-paced and imaginative world of fashion, it addresses important and unfortunate issues that occur within our industry, told through the experiences of four strong women. Thank you, Kathy, for taking us on this journey, sharing your truth and reminding us all that we must be rooted in authenticity as we pursue our wildest dreams."

- Ashley Graham, Supermodel and Entrepreneur

"Fashion Jungle is a thrilling read that takes us deep inside the fast tempo world of big city life and its four female forces making their way through the fashion industry's drama, pain and triumph. Exciting, current and a must-read"

- Vanessa Williams

"Make sure you don't miss Fashion Jungle from an iconic Model who had a tendency to cause car accidents just by crossing the street. I remember Kathy because of her beauty but I mostly remember her because she always made you feel loved. One time I was staying with Kathy at the Sunset Marquis and she tried to order us a pizza and they thought she was a little girl. She had the sweetest voice ...she worked really hard to lower it. It's just one of those funny memories I have of her. Always warm always kind that's Kathy!"

- Andie MacDowell, Actress and L'Oreal Spokesperson

About Fashion Jungle:

(January 28, 2020 • ISBN 978-1-7336680-6-4 • $28.99, Hardback)

Four women... Four very different paths. One incredibly cutthroat world. Welcome to the Jungle.

As America's sweetheart, Brittany is perceived as the "good girl." The sort to bring her Bible to a photoshoot... only to garner the attention of a most unlikely suitor. Until one mistake irrevocably changes both of their lives forever. Fortunately, both now and then, Brittany has wonderful support systems, including her tribe.

The leader of the tribe and a model who's fought every battle and obstacle in the industry, Zoe, knows her worth. Until a sex tape scandal rocks her world. She sees no choice but to put her trust in the one man she shouldn't, to make it all go away and help her succeed. Unfortunately, not only is he mired in New York's underbelly, he wants repayment... with interest. Namely, her hand in marriage.

Despite her seemingly perfect life, Everlee has problems of her own. Not only has her world-renowned photographer husband been cheating, but it's actually much worse than that. The things surrounding what he's done are so dark and dangerous, Everlee's life may actually be in jeopardy.

And then there's Danica, cold, dead in the ground Danica. Some secrets stay hidden while others are just waiting to be discovered- hers has the power to alter the industry forever.

In the world of the Fashion Jungle, it's easily eat or be eaten... but, if you make it out alive, you just might have a story to tell - though it will likely be one of secrets, lies, deceit, and loss.

Author Bio - Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland, Chair of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), is a fashion and home industry icon, whose unprecedented, American entrepreneurial success, inspired the term, model-preneur. kiWW® is owned solely by Kathy's family trusts. Kathy's first novel, Fashion Jungle, is co-authored with #1 New York Times Bestselling author, Rachel Van Dyken. Kathy entered the "jungle" as a teenager, sheltered by loving parents, John and Barbara, of Santa Barbara, California. Covers of Vogue, Teen, and Cosmopolitan, led to a record 13 issues and all-time bestselling cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Kathy is the supermodel turned supermogul, hailed by Harper's Bazaar as the most successful "model in the world." kiWW® launched a single pair of socks, during Kathy's first pregnancy. While selling over one hundred million pairs, retail expanded. kiWW® develops for home, office, fashion, luxury jewels, vacation destinations, weddings, lighting, flooring, furniture, personal care, media and more. After billions of dollars in sales, kiWW®, a private company, was reported on by Forbes. Kathy's story continues in global media, including three Forbes covers (two USA, one Asia), Inc., Wall Street Journal, Cheddar, Success Magazine, television, and online. Kathy's speaking events occur in America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond. Residing in Santa Barbara, California, Kathy Ireland and Greg Olsen are parents to Lily, Chloe, Erik and his wife Bethany, their daughter-in-love. Kathy holds numerous Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters including one from CSU Channel Islands. Kathy's philanthropy includes: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. Kathy's survival in the jungle is because of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, His inerrant Word, and The Gospel, which is the Good News of Christ, crucified for all sins. Kathy believes everyone is loved by Jesus Christ, without any exceptions. Please experience Kathy's journey of Faith, at kathyireland.com/fashionjungle/faith .

Author Bio – Rachel Van Dyken

Rachel Van Dyken is the #1 New York Times Bestselling, Wall Street Journal, And USA Today bestselling author of over 80 books ranging from contemporary romance to paranormal. With over three million copies sold, she's been featured in Forbes, US Weekly, and USA Today. Her books have been translated in more than 12 countries. The Matchmakers Playbook was also optioned by Passionflix and directed by Tosca Musk. She was one of the first romance authors to have a Kindle in Motion book through Amazon publishing and continues to strive to be on the cutting edge of the reader experience. She keeps her home in the Pacific Northwest with her husband, adorable son, naked cat, and two dogs. For more information about her books and upcoming events, visit www.RachelVanDykenauthor.com .

