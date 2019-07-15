Kathy Ireland Joins Advisory Board of Luxury Smart Luggage Brand Samsara

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MI VI, a brand by kiWW® founded by Kathy Ireland® and Tommy Meharey has entered a licensing partnership with luxury luggage brand Samsara Luggage Inc. to introduce an exclusive collection of smart luggage products designed for the modern traveler. In addition, Kathy Ireland will serve as a member of the Advisory Board of Samsara. The partnership will include various marketing and public relations activities including online promotions, digital and social media campaigns, as well as televised initiatives to support the joint brand's exposure on both a national and global level.

Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey

Kathy Ireland®, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide says, "It is an extraordinary opportunity for our team to collaborate with the artisans, technology experts and exquisite designs group at Samsara. Our youngest board member at kathy ireland® Worldwide, Tommy Meharey, with this relationship expands our position in the luxury space and introduces incredible, smart luggage in our newest brands MI VI. Samsara is a unique and visionary company. The smart luggage experience is revolutionary for global travelers."

Ireland's luxury products include Kathleen Marie New York available at Neiman Marcus, and couture diamonds and luxury jewels available through Kathleen Marie Paul Raps New York.

Tommy Meharey, Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide, adds "Kathy, Stephen Roseberry (kiWW® President and CMO) and Jon Carrasco (kiWW® Global Creative Director and EVP) inspire everyone at Sterling Winters Company (SWC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide, to reach for new heights in the spaces of design, and business. Philanthropy and being of service is something that Kathy teaches all of us each day. It's hard to imagine a product that offers luxury and technology to ease the stress of travel. Samsara has indeed developed such a product unlike anything else in the marketplace. We are very proud to expand MI VI in the category of smart luxury luggage which will make life easier for those of us who travel the globe." Meharey is a marine, husband, and father whose portfolios for kiWW® began in the category of luxury real estate.

The agreement was negotiated by Bialik Benjamin, Vice President and Ambassador for Israeli Outreach for kiWW®.

Samsara Luggage continues in its pursuit to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry. This strategic partnership allows the luxury luggage company to expand its product line with a new design. Samsara CEO, Atara Dzikowski says, "As our current customer base has already discovered, the Samsara travel experience merges sophistication with top of the line tech features. We see this partnership with MI VI as a way to reach a broader audience and a particular consumer base that will experience travel on new level with this innovative product line that embodies what we are known for – quality, reliability, security and most of all, luxury."

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact: info@samsaraluggage.com

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc.; Darkstar Ventures Inc.