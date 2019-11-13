Kathy Ireland Teams With #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rachel Van Dyken For First Novel, "Fashion Jungle"

Loosely based on Ireland's life in the industry, Fashion Jungle is an incredibly relevant novel that deals with four women who seem to have it all, but are barely hanging on by a thread. With strong romantic themes, this Women's Fiction deals with the #MeToo movement along with the very real human trafficking that takes place in the modeling industry. Layers are peeled back for the reader, revealing the danger, hurt, and competitiveness of the industry while showing the reader that as long as you stay true to yourself, you too can make it out alive.

"Fashion Jungle is a novel based on twists and turns that are true. It's the one story I never expected to tell. The fashion industry is a beautiful and simultaneously an ugly and dangerous place. I entered the jungle at the age of 16 and made wonderful friends and more than a few enemies. Fashion illusion can be responsible for great tragedy. Girls who starve themselves, recreational drug and alcohol use that becomes addictive, sex trafficking, statutory rape and most people are shocked to learn how many models lose their lives or simply disappear," says Ms. Ireland, who entered the modeling world as a teen and quickly took the industry by storm, gracing the covers of top fashion magazines worldwide, including Vogue, Teen, Cosmopolitan and Mademoiselle and appearing in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated issues, including three of its covers, one of which is confirmed by Sports Illustrated as the bestselling issue of all time. "Rachel Van Dyken is a brilliant writer. She took the journey through memories, romance and pain, kindness and cruelty and wove a cautionary tale for anyone who has ever looked at a beautiful fashion image. Begging the question, what happens before and after the click of the camera and the end of the runway? Children cannot give permission to have sex with adults. It's heartbreaking to know that in the world of fashion this is very common. Our hope is that this book will make people aware and therefore, avoid unnecessary risks," adds Kathy, who in 1993 founded kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), a global marketing and branding firm responsible for multi-billion dollars in annual retail sales and is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global magazine. This unprecedented success lead to Kathy being featured on the cover of Forbes magazine twice (2012, 2016) and Kathy being named one of the most influential women in licensing by License Global Magazine as well as one of the 50 most influential women in fashion by Fairchild Publications.

"Working with Kathy was such a fun process," says #1 New York Times Bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken. "I truly feel like we were able to create a suspenseful, not to mention romantic story that will really resonate with readers of all ages. We were able to take facets of her life and weave them into a fictional tale that both of us are so extremely proud of. I can't wait for Fashion Jungle to release into the wild, I hope it impacts readers around the world, the way it impacted us while writing it," adds Van Dyken, who has written over eighty books, which sold over three million copies.

Fashion Jungle is available for pre order now on Amazon and iTunes.

About Fashion Jungle:

(January 28, 2020 • ISBN 978-1-7336680-6-4 • $28.99, Hardback)

Four women… Four very different paths. One incredibly cutthroat world. Welcome to the Jungle.

As America's sweetheart, Brittany is perceived as the "good girl." The sort to bring her Bible to a photoshoot... only to garner the attention of a most unlikely suitor. Until one mistake irrevocably changes both of their lives forever. Fortunately, both now and then, Brittany has wonderful support systems, including her tribe.

The leader of the tribe and a model who's fought every battle and obstacle in the industry, Zoe, knows her worth. Until a sex tape scandal rocks her world. She sees no choice but to put her trust in the one man she shouldn't, to make it all go away and help her succeed. Unfortunately, not only is he mired in New York's underbelly, he wants repayment... with interest. Namely, her hand in marriage.

Despite her seemingly perfect life, Everlee has problems of her own. Not only has her world-renowned photographer husband been cheating, but it's actually much worse than that. The things surrounding what he's done are so dark and dangerous, Everlee's life may actually be in jeopardy. And then there's Danica, cold, dead in the ground Danica. Some secrets stay hidden while others are just waiting to be discovered- hers has the power to alter the industry forever.

In the world of the Fashion Jungle, it's easily eat or be eaten… but, if you make it out alive, you just might have a story to tell - though it will likely be one of secrets, lies, deceit, and loss.

Author Bio - Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland, Chair of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), is a fashion and home industry icon, whose unprecedented, American entrepreneurial success, inspired the term, model-preneur. kiWW® is owned solely by Kathy's family trusts. Kathy's first novel, Fashion Jungle, is co-authored with #1 New York Times Bestselling author, Rachel Van Dyken. Kathy entered the "jungle" as a teenager, sheltered by loving parents, John and Barbara, of Santa Barbara, California. Covers of Vogue, Teen, and Cosmopolitan, led to a record 13 issues and all-time bestselling cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Kathy is the supermodel turned supermogul, hailed by Harper's Bazaar as the most successful "model in the world." kiWW® launched a single pair of socks, during Kathy's first pregnancy. While selling over one hundred million pairs, retail expanded. kiWW® develops for home, office, fashion, luxury jewels, vacation destinations, weddings, lighting, flooring, furniture, personal care, media and more. After billions of dollars in sales, kiWW®, a private company, was reported on by Forbes. Kathy's story continues in global media, including three Forbes covers (two USA, one Asia), Inc., Wall Street Journal, Cheddar, Success Magazine, television, and online. Kathy's speaking events occur in America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond. Residing in Santa Barbara, California, Kathy Ireland and Greg Olsen are parents to Lily, Chloe, Erik and his wife Bethany, their daughter-in-love. Kathy holds numerous Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters including one from CSU Channel Islands. Kathy's philanthropy includes: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. Kathy's survival in the jungle is because of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, His inerrant Word, and The Gospel, which is the Good News of Christ, crucified for all sins. Kathy believes everyone is loved by Jesus Christ, without any exceptions. Please experience Kathy's journey of Faith, at kathyireland.com/fashionjungle/faith.

Author Bio – Rachel Van Dyken

Rachel Van Dyken is the #1 New York Times Bestselling, Wall Street Journal, And USA Today bestselling author of over 80 books ranging from contemporary romance to paranormal. With over three million copies sold, she's been featured in Forbes, US Weekly, and USA Today. Her books have been translated in more than 12 countries. The Matchmakers Playbook was also optioned by Passionflix and directed by Tosca Musk. She was one of the first romance authors to have a Kindle in Motion book through Amazon publishing and continues to strive to be on the cutting edge of the reader experience. She keeps her home in the Pacific Northwest with her husband, adorable son, naked cat, and two dogs. For more information about her books and upcoming events, visit www.RachelVanDykenauthor.com.

SOURCE Trident Media Group