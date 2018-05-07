Kathy Ireland to Interview Mark Deininger, President of FCET, Inc., on Fox Business Network

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cell Enabling Technologies, Inc. (FCET) has just been slated to be interviewed by Kathy Ireland for her popular Worldwide Business show on Fox Business Network. Scheduled to air in July, the interview will feature FCET CEO Mark Deininger, who will discuss the story behind FCET's mission, its current operations, and the new direction planned for the fuel cell industry. Explore FCET and the latest in fuel cell technology at https://fcet-inc.com/

With growing interest in renewable energy options that can help offset the imminent threats posed by climate change, Kathy Ireland and CEO Deininger's conversation will include information on FCET's patented technology for extremely low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). Poised to reinvigorate the fuel cell industry, SOFCs do not require the use of fossil fuels, nor does the conversion of chemical energy into electricity produce any greenhouse gases. This makes FCET's patented fuel cells an attractive option as green energy.

Ireland and Deininger will also discuss the inadequacies and inefficiencies of alternative energy sources currently in production, along with other applications and advantages of FCET's unique fuel cell technology. Mark Deininger is uniquely qualified to speak on this technology, as president of nanotechnology firm C3 Int'l, LLC, based in Georgia, in addition to FCET. He also served as a member of the Advisory Committee for High Temperature Materials at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Why Are Low Temperatures So Important to SOFCs?

SOFCs usually convert hydrogen and oxygen into energy at temperatures ranging anywhere from 700⁰ to 900⁰ C, through a layer of electrolytes. This electrolyte layer is essential to conversion temperatures — the thinner the layer, the lower the temperature needed. Lower temperatures are the goal because a lower operating temperature reduces both manufacturing and material costs while increasing the efficiency of the overall conversion.

FCET developed an electrolyte film that takes advantage of nanotechnology and is 1000 times thinner than any electrolyte on the market today. In laboratory tests at Rice University, FCET set new world records when its fuel cell powered a light bulb at 350⁰ C, 315⁰ C, and then 270⁰ C.

New Directions and New Interest in SOFCs

To date, $13 million has been invested in FCET's revolutionary technology. Looking ahead, the company is expecting to raise another $6.75 million in capital from high-net-worth and institutional investors.

Mark Deininger was invited by the prestigious Manhattan law firm of Reed Smith to serve on a panel, with five other speakers, at the third annual RHK Disruptive Growth and Healthcare Conference, May 8–9. The panelists are expected to discuss the development and launch of disruptive technology companies such as FCET. During the conference, Mr. Deininger will be joined by Senior Financial Advisor Neal Mitra in a presentation on FCET, followed by a question-and-answer session.

FCET, Inc. is the developer of low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) incorporating nanoscale films to increase performance while reducing costs. The company holds numerous U.S. Patents, with many more pending, for its innovative technology, which is poised to disrupt the fuel cell industry and usher in a new age of clean, efficient energy. FCET's technology will be commercially viable once fully capitalized, and the company is seeking investors and partners interested in the opportunity to take a leadership position in tomorrow's energy industry.

