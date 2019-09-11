Kathy Ireland Worldwide Brand MI VI Launches Smart Luggage as Part of Strategic Partnership With Samsara

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MI VI, a men's lifestyle brand by kiWW®, founded by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, and Samsara smart luggage are pleased to have implemented key marketing initiatives as part of a strategic partnership between the two brands. This new combined brand has recently completed a round of marketing materials that includes images and videos of the new luggage line to be used for online promotions and social media campaigns. The new collection launched this month at samsaraluggage.com.

MI VI co-founders Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, with MI VI by Samsara smart luggage

"With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, we continue to develop and bring to our customers the most innovative products that provide the best solutions for their lifestyle needs. The new partnership between MI VI and Samsara, provides a way to improve our customers' travel experience by eliminating some of the luggage-related hassle they may often face," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy Ireland® Worldwide. "We are happy to work with Atara and the entire Samsara team on growing this partnership in powerful ways," adds Ms. Ireland, who joined Samsara's Board of Advisors in July 2019.

"Combining the brand marketing expertise of kiWW® and the design and tech innovation of Samsara smart luggage, puts us in an advantageous position in the competitive luggage marketplace. Partnering with Kathy and Tommy, and the incredible team at kiWW, whose marketing skills are unmatched, allows us to provide consumers with the next generation of transformative travel luggage," says Samsara CEO Atara Dzikowski.

"The MI VI brand brings together luxury design and technology to help support our customers needs. MI VI by Samsara is the most tech savvy, smart, luxury luggage available on the market today," says Tommy Meharey, Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide. "I look forward to working with Stephen Roseberry (kiWW® President and CMO) and Jon Carrasco (kiWW® Global Creative Director and EVP) and everyone at Sterling Winters Company (SWC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide, in growing this luxury brand."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com .

About MI VI

MI VI | "Meharey Ireland Six", [pronounced My Six] is a men's lifestyle brand that is designed to serve the needs of both men and women. MI VI is developed and inspired by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, a Marine, Millennial and Father, in addition to their other brands, including I'M1. The initial successful product offering is MI VI by Samsara smart luggage, which made its debut at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. These exclusive images are Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey with MI VI luggage. MI VI is derived from a phrase coined by our military "I've got your six", meaning "I've got your back". With an elegant fusion of modern day aesthetic and robust masculinity, this brand embodies an unapologetic passion for life and living it fearlessly. From luxury to everyday necessities, MI VI has got your back.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

