kathy ireland Worldwide Breaks Silence on Lawsuit filed by Kathy Ireland

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the full statement, please visit BRITTANY DUNCAN LINKEDIN KIWW.

"The claims involving Kathy Ireland have been the subject of a private legal process for more than 18 months, one to which all parties agreed," said Brittany Duncan, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of kathy ireland Worldwide. "During this time, the shareholders acted with discretion out of respect for the brand and business we built together."

"At no time did the shareholders serve as business managers for the Ireland family. All parties recognize the relationship has reached a point where separation is appropriate, and that process must be resolved through proper legal channels."

"We will address these matters in court rather than through the media and remain committed to resolving them through the appropriate judicial process."

Duncan's statement was reviewed and affirmed by fellow kathy ireland Worldwide board members and officers, including Chief Operating Officer Nic Mendoza, Chief Financial Officer Zulma Ponce, and Secretary Treasurer Mitchell Sternard.

Please direct all legal inquiries to:

Vince Verde, Esq. of Ogletree Deakins, represents The SWCR Family Trust, and the Carrassco/Roseberry Living Trust in the lawsuit against Kathy Ireland, Greg Olsen and Kathy Ireland LLC

Ogletree Deakins - Orange County

Park Tower, 695 Town Center Drive, Fifteenth Floor

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Email: [email protected]

Please direct all media inquiries to:

Victoria Varela CEO,

v2 Entertainment Group

630 Fifth Avenue, 20th Floor New York, NY 10111

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE kathy ireland Worldwide