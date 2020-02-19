kathy ireland® Worldwide EXPANDS HEALTH ADVOCACY THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH BRIGHT INNOVATIONS, INC. FOR REVOLUTIONARY AND EFFORTLESS AT-HOME FINE JEWELRY CLEANING AND SANITIZING SYSTEM

"We are very excited to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide, the best brand in the world to bring this revolutionary product to the global marketplace, and to bring the importance of jewelry hygiene to the forefront," says Mr. Bellman. "Most of us, including the public health community, understand and stress the importance of hand washing as a defense against food-borne illnesses. But most people don't realize that washing your hands is not enough, and at times, counter-productive. Bacteria colonies dwell and thrive on our jewelry. It's a fact that the average ring or bracelet carries more than three to five times the bacteria found on a public restroom toilet seat . Now, more than ever, preventing the transmission of harmful pathogens has garnered worldwide attention. The GemSpa by kathy ireland® is the only safe, convenient and affordable at-home option that leaves your jewelry not only sparkling, but removes 99.9% of the bacteria residing on it."

"We are delighted to partner with David and his incredibly innovative team," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who is named one of the top ten women's health advocates by UCLA. "As I learned from my beloved hero and mentor, Elizabeth Taylor, who taught me almost everything I know about exquisite gems, jewelry is something most of us cherish and consider prized possessions, and not only do we want to keep them clean and sparkling at all times, we want to make sure that they are not the source of harmful bacteria for us and our loved ones. The GemSpa by kathy ireland® system is effortless, convenient and an easy at-home solution for jewelry hygiene, with professional cleaning results that keep your family safe and healthy, by removing the harmful bacteria that builds up on rings, bracelets, and earrings from everyday wear."

Over 90% of all fine gold, silver, diamond and gemstone jewelry can be safely cleaned in the GemSpa by kathy ireland® . The device's patented surgical-grade, stainless steel mesh design defuses the water and steam in the dishwasher, into a fine spray that gently and safely cleans fine jewelry. This multi-patented device with its locking mechanism secures the complete front cover of the device, which includes a jewelry bar that holds up to three stud/hoop earrings, and a large jewelry bay to place necklaces, bracelets and pendants, which will remain in place during the cleaning process.

The GemSpa by kathy ireland® retails for $69.95 and is available at www.mygemspa.com.

About Bright Innovations, Inc. (BII)

BII is a New Hampshire based marketing and product design firm redefining the Jewelry Care industry with its revolutionary product GemSpa by kathy ireland®; the most affordable, effective and convenient home jewelry cleaner in the world. BII's pioneering work in Jewelry Care led to the discovery of Jewelry Hygiene® uncovering the high levels of bacterial contamination and potentially dangerous pathogens on jewelry worn everyday. Jewelry Care and Jewelry Hygiene® concerns affect hundreds of millions of people globally, driving the company to promote health and wellness for everyone who wears fine jewelry through innovative Jewelry Care product solutions.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

