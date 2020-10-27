kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Health Advocacy Through Partnership with Tech Startup mymedicalimages.com

mymedicalimages.com is a simple, cloud-based system for patients and their families to view, share, and manage a lifetime of HIPAA-secure medical images. An estimated $20 billion is needlessly spent annually in the U.S. on duplicate medical images, and the predominant image file transfer method is outmoded CD-ROM disks, which offer no security.

"mymedicalimages' system is truly a game-changer in patient care," says Kathy Ireland, who is named as one of the top ten health advocates in the country by UCLA. "Its benefits are powerful. From eliminating duplicate images, and thereby reducing unnecessary additional radiation exposure and additional costs to the patient, to avoiding delays in receiving second opinions and specialist evaluations. Your medical images and those of your family members are right there at your fingertips, and can be sent in a matter of seconds, eliminating the stressful waiting period patients and their families often face." Ms. Ireland is Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, listed as the 26th most powerful brand globally by License Global magazine, placing the company as the highest ranked individually-owned and woman-owned company on the coveted list.

"We have an amazing group of physician visionaries who help guide the company by providing feedback from their fields of expertise," says Mr. Hodgeman. "On the patient side, we are thrilled to add Kathy Ireland and her incredible team at kiWW®. As a leading health advocate and activist, which also includes serving as International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Kathy will help to bring awareness and critically-needed funding to NPCF, as well as awareness to families that need this technology in their fight against pediatric cancer. Medical images are an essential part of diagnosis and treatment, and we are introducing a new way to give patients and doctors immediate access."

mymedicalimages.com was founded in 2017 by John D. (Dan) Hodgeman, CEO, and is located in Boca Raton, Florida.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and, according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graced the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

About mymedicalimages.com

mymedicalimages.com is a secure, cloud-based consumer-centric platform to view, manage, and share medical images as simply as personal photos. mymedicalimages is a HIPAA-compliant bridge for transferring medical data between patients and doctors to reduce medical costs, radiation exposure, and delays in accessing files for specialist evaluations and second opinions. Our system advances technology to encrypted mobile internet access, a permanent log to document views and shares, and a vendor-neutral viewer to open and examine diagnostic quality (DICOM) medical images from anywhere in the world. The terms 'mymedicalimages.com' and 'mymedicalimages' are used to refer to mymedicalimages.com, Inc. and any subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

