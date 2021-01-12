kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands into Sports Media and Marketing Through Partnership with The Insider Network, an innovative new digital content and direct-to-consumer marketing company in sports

Merrill Squires, The Insider Network Co-Founder, said "We are very excited to be teaming up with Kathy and the kathy ireland ® Worldwide team on strategy, our vertical expansion and general growth of our company. It is a tremendous boost to an early-stage company like The Insider Network as we expand into new verticals like horse racing, women's sports, motor sports, outdoor and adventure, music and entertainment. In addition to amazing insider content, we will establish a new way of engaging fans through direct to consumer shoppable experiences, interactive virtual events, fantasy sports and traditional television and podcast mediums."

The Insider Network, an industry leader in new digital content and direct-to-consumer marketing companies in sports and entertainment, provides a fresh new voice to sports and entertainment fans who are seeking enhanced insight and perspective on their favorite subjects from true insiders. As part of its expansion, the company recently added The Caddie Network, which launched in late 2018 to its portfolio. The Caddie Network has become recognized as the "fresh new voice" in golf and delivers never before heard content and access from professional tour caddies across all the major tours. The caddies (APTC) are equity owners in the business and provide much of the content on a first-person basis with meaningful story-telling and video through TCN.

"We are delighted to welcome Merrill, John and their creative team to kathy ireland® Worldwide," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "I have known Merrill as a leader in sports media and marketing since his days at Sports Illustrated. He was a visionary then, and continues to be a visionary with this incredible new venture. What Merrill and John are building is the future of sports media. The Insider Network ingeniously delivers what brands need to engage with consumers specifically based on their sports passions," says Ms. Ireland, a board member of the NFL Players Association's NFLPI and a member of the WNBA Players Association's Board of Advocates.

John von Stade, The Insider Network Co-Founder, stated, "Our vision is to build one of the most innovative and unique content offerings in sports and entertainment. Our company's mission is to provide fans with access they can't traditionally get from current media businesses, and we truly believe this new partnership with kiWW® can help us grow."

"From the first conversation with Merrill and John, all of us were incredibly impressed with their vision and knowledge of sports media and marketing. We are truly excited to be working with them and welcome them to kiWW's unique business unit, which is particularly helpful to emerging entrepreneurs and their outstanding companies in the licensing and marketing industries," says Steve Glick, a William Morris Agency and ICM veteran, who currently serves as EVP of Content and Broadcasting.

Rick Lambrick, who leads audience development and enterprise value for The Insider Network, added, "Our insiders content carries some of the most authentic and refreshing sports content available in the industry. Expanding into new sports and entertainment sectors is a natural evolution of our business. We are excited to welcome Kathy, her audience and her insider's perspective as part of our story and team."

The Insider Network plans to announce expansion into the next verticals in the first quarter of 2021 with the launch of The Jockey Network at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Additional vertical discussions include motor sports, women's sports, Olympic sports, team sports, the music industry and modeling.

About The Insider Network

The Insider Network was founded in 2020, and is headquartered in Stamford, CT. It is the holding company for The Caddie Network and other vertical business units to soon be established. The Company's mission is to provide the world's best insider content for fans while also providing insiders with a platform and meaningful business structure to benefit from their access and insight. The idea is to not only build a major digital media company but to also reward individuals as owners and stakeholders in their various verticals. This unique business model provides fans, stakeholders and brands a new and fresh voice in various sports and entertainment sectors.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

