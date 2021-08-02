kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Into Sustainable Pet Products Through Brand Partnership with The Green Pet Shop

"We are thrilled and humbled to welcome Kathy Ireland and her team to our Green Pet Shop family. kathy ireland® Worldwide is the most powerful woman-owned licensing company in the world and we could not be happier with this partnership as we are gearing up for the expansion of our Cool Care Technologies line. Our mission of sustainability, philanthropy, passion for pets, and a family atmosphere fits perfectly with the philosophy at kathy ireland® Worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with Kathy and her incredible team to bring our eco-friendly products to many more pets and their parents nationally and internationally for years to come!"

"We are delighted to welcome Larry and Brian and the entire The Green Pet Shop family to kiWW®," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, who will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history. "We are privileged and blessed to care for our pets. We are their guardians and they are our loved ones. Since our company's inception, kiWW's mission is to bring our customers the best quality, safest and affordable products for all our family members, including our beloved four-legged ones. This collaboration brings our customers the best in eco-friendly pet products, which helps us to continue fulfilling one of our company's Millennium Development Goals of ensuring environmental sustainability," adds Ms. Ireland, who is named one of the 19 Most Influential Women in licensing by License Global magazine.

"We congratulate The Green Pet Shop on their success and desire to work with Kathy and our team as we go forward to serve loved ones and their guardian families," say Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President/CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide. Brian Nguyen, kiWW's Director of Marketing negotiated the relationship.

This new strategic partnership specifically encompasses The Green Pet Shop's patented Cool Pet Pad – a pressure-activated, cooling pet bed – and the option to license The Green Pet Shop's full line of eco-friendly products, including: eco-waste bags, warming mats, bamboo training pads, bamboo bowls, and more. This also opens the door to grow and expand the Cool Care Technologies line — a sister company owned by The Green Pet Shop that incorporates the same patented cooling gel technology for human use. The CCT product line includes: the Cool Flash Pillow and the Cool Flash Body Pad.

All products will be marketed as kathy ireland®: Loved Ones™.

About The Green Pet Shop:

A father-son company, The Green Pet Shop was founded by Larry Wright in 2010 with a vision to develop a company that manufactures the highest quality, unique, eco-friendly pet products available on the market today. Larry brought his son Brian into the business in 2012 and together they have grown the brand name and increased sales/revenue significantly on a year-to-year basis. The Green Pet Shop's signature product - the Cool Pet Pad - has received numerous awards in the pet industry and is currently sold in big box stores such as PetSmart, Bed Bath as well as on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart.com and more. They've continued to innovate by creating new products such as CBD Petcare and Bamboo/Charcoal Warming pads with an eye toward maintaining a safer planet for pets and people.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine -- the highest ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry. Kathy Ireland will enter the Licensing Hall of Fame this year as the youngest inductee in history. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Ms. Ireland, on behalf of kiWW®, will be receiving the ICON award by The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), which is not given annually, and only to an individual who has made highly significant contributions to the industry throughout the course of his or her career. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

