kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Medical Advocacy & Partners with Molecular Testing Labs

York states, "Our development of My Home Tests is based on the core philosophy that laboratory testing must be accessible to everyone, thereby empowering people to take control of their own lives and possible infections, whether silent or symptomatic. For years, the public has had access to clinics, central labs, and community centers that offer infection testing, yet STIs continue to spread at unprecedented levels. We need to change the rules of engagement. People can now start the testing process in the privacy of their own homes and within a few days receive reliable results on their phone. Our partnership with Kathy Ireland, a leading world-wide advocate for disease prevention, treatment, and whenever possible, cures, will expand consumer awareness of this modern access point. Too many people are unaware of what is going on inside of their bodies. The statistics on undiagnosed infections are staggering."

Ms. Ireland commented, "There is no comfort in ignorance. Having experienced terminal disease and death, when it could have been prevented, is heartbreaking. There is treatment for every disease that My Home Tests reveals. Please, for your sake, and the sake of those close to you… Know your status. If you need treatment, please seek it. This isn't something that is said often enough. The repetition is deliberate. Too many people are needlessly dying from infections. Elizabeth Taylor often said 'No one should die of ignorance.'"

Molecular Testing Labs, through My Home Tests, provides customized lab results for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, herpes II, human papilloma virus (HPV), chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and others. The direct-to-consumer testing kit may be comprised of a self-administered dry blood spot card, swabs, and/or urine collection tubes. Self-collected specimens are then delivered to Molecular Testing Labs for processing and reporting. The results are conveyed with the same sensitivity and specificity requirements of a clinical reference laboratory.

Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO, and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, says, "Our company's Millennium Development Goals strategy was formulated with the sole purpose of improving the lives of people in our country and around the world. Please know your status. Easier access to infection testing is such an important need for our society, as early diagnosis often leads to early treatment, which can save one's life and the lives of the people they love. Part of living a responsible lifestyle that is, indeed, full of life, includes routine testing for people beginning an intimate relationship, and certainly for people who are neither celibate, nor exclusively monogamous. There is power in knowing your status. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring affordable testing to people's homes, forgoing the sometimes long and anxious waiting period of a clinic, or anonymous doctor's office visit. Routine testing is imperative in reducing the spread of infections, and My Home Tests gives people easier access and a more comfortable way of doing it. All of us at kiWW® are looking forward to working with James and the incredible team at Molecular Testing Labs in bettering the lives of men and women in extraordinary ways." Ms. Ireland's commitment to life at every stage is a platform of her personal philanthropy, and includes the opening of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout America, providing disaster relief to people devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and the opening of treatment facilities in Haiti and Honduras. Ms. Ireland brings awareness to state-of-the-art medical care in Israel at Sheba Medical Center, for both Jews and Arabs alike, and initiated a mentoring program for teenage single mothers, which includes prenatal care and has enjoyed support from numerous celebrities, including Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who said "Kathy Ireland not only possesses unique and personal gifts which help and empower others… Kathy guides by example. Follow her leadership, you who are pioneers for change." Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, according to UCLA. Continuing the tireless work, activism, and financial support of her close friend and mentor, Elizabeth Taylor, Kathy is Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Kathy Ireland recently donated an additional $100,000 to ETAF, to fight the war on HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Charles Sailey, MD, Molecular Testing Labs' Laboratory Director declares "STI testing has improved dramatically over the past decade and it is no longer necessary to endure the inconvenience and anxiety of visiting a clinic to have a physician collect a sample then re-visit a few days later to get results. This tedious process simply does not work anymore in a society that is used to convenience at their fingertips. The CDC is reporting the highest rates ever for some infections and there is an urgent need for increased testing and prevention. To encourage STI testing to the extent that a change is made, people need a quick, convenient and reliable way to get tested. Molecular Testing Labs is a leader committed to addressing this void with innovative, breakthrough products backed with customized and simplified lab results reporting that empowers consumers with knowledge and guides to take action."

Molecular Testing Labs continues to be at the forefront of developing innovative, direct-to-consumer products. The most recent additions to My Home Tests' menu is an inventive Celiac Disease vs gluten sensitivity panel and a Heavy Metals panel. As always, My Home Tests provides private access to a variety of tests freeing patients from cumbersome, traditional office visits.

About Molecular Testing Labs

Molecular Testing Labs is a CLIA and CAP accredited, state-of-the-art, esoteric and reference laboratory. Specializing in high-complexity, molecular testing with an extensive portfolio of services including infectious disease, toxicology, targeted sequencing, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and high-resolution immune profiling. Molecular Testing Labs offers a variety of clinical trial services comprising of assay development, trial site training, investigator support, and customized reporting.

Molecular Testing Labs applies maximum level of control to obtain the most consistent and highest quality results. Molecular Testing Labs is founded on three guiding principles – Compliance, Innovation, and Partnership. For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://www.moleculartestinglabs.com. For more information on products, please visit brand website: https://myhometests.com.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

