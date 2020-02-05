kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands Medical Advocacy as Ambassador for Stellus Technologies

"Kathy Ireland has built an impressive career, and her work as a global advocate for disease prevention and treatment has made her an internationally renowned activist for pushing the boundaries of innovation to save and improve lives around the world. Stellus is honored to partner with Kathy as our ambassador to expand awareness in the Media & Entertainment and Life Sciences fields," said Ken Grohe, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellus Technologies. "Through this partnership, Stellus helps organizations such as UCLA Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology and National Pediatric Cancer Foundation in their quest for hyperscale throughput for high-speed microscopy and genomic sequencing, and Stellus tames the most demanding extreme write workloads of volumetric capture and 32 streams of uncompressed 4k playback. Together, we are helping to improve the work of people who are changing the world and saving lives."

Stellus came out of stealth this week with the launch of its Stellus Data Platform. Stellus takes a unique, modern approach to solving unstructured data challenges. The Stellus Data Platform is a SaaS-based data system that leverages Cloud, Core and Edge infrastructures to enable hyperscale throughput for digital enterprises. Based on the industry's first Key-Value over Fabrics technology, Stellus delivers groundbreaking performance for the most demanding data-intensive applications such as cognitive AI, machine learning, high-speed microscopy, genomic sequencing, and data streaming applications. The company hosted a launch event this week at Levi Stadium, featuring a keynote from Kathy Ireland and hosting several high-profile industry analysts, life sciences experts, and media organizations.

Grohe continued, "A clear indication of the promise this partnership brings is a comment from one of our first customers who said, 'We are not sure which team will be responsible for curing cancer, but we are certain that they will be using Stellus!'"

"Today the world learns about an extraordinary innovation in the sectors of life science, media, sports and entertainment. Yesterday, Stellus moved out of stealth mode, and now, the world is able to join this disruptive data technology which crosses every area of life, business and science. Special thanks to Ken Grohe for educating, mentoring and inviting our team to work with the genius group at Stellus. This revolution equalizes gender playing fields in every industry. No matter race, gender, belief system... Stellus places users far ahead of their competition. Stellus will not cure innumerable diseases... but the people who do, will very probably be using Stellus technology. Yesterday was a game changer," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®.

Ms. Ireland's commitment to life at every stage is a platform of her personal philanthropy and includes the opening of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout America, providing disaster relief to people devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and the opening of treatment facilities in Haiti and Honduras. Ms. Ireland brings awareness to state-of-the-art medical care in Israel at Sheba Medical Center, for both Jews and Arabs alike. Ms. Ireland also initiated a mentoring program for teenage single mothers, which includes prenatal care and has enjoyed support from numerous celebrities, including Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who said "Kathy Ireland not only possesses unique and personal gifts which help and empower others… Kathy guides by example. Follow her leadership, you who are pioneers for change." Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, according to UCLA. Continuing the tireless work, activism, and financial support of her close friend and mentor, Elizabeth Taylor, Kathy is Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Kathy Ireland recently donated an additional $100,000 to ETAF to fight the war on HIV/AIDS.

About Stellus Technologies

Stellus Technologies is a leading data systems company that delivers high-performance Key-Value Store technology to solve fast-growing unstructured data challenges in the Cloud, Core and Edge infrastructures. The company's groundbreaking file system architecture combines Key-Value over Fabrics technology with high-performance Key-Value Stores and algorithmic global data placement, enabling massive throughput at near parity for reads/writes and decoupling of performance and capacity to efficiently scale through modern data access challenges. For additional information, visit www.stellus.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or on Twitter.

