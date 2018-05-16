kathy ireland® Worldwide Names Bialik Benjamin Vice President of Business Development and its Ambassador for Israeli Affairs

"We are delighted to have a man of Bialik's integrity, entrepreneurial talent, and tremendous passion for the state and people of Israel, support our company in this very special and unique position," said Kathy Ireland. "In only 70 years, Israel has become a world leader in technology, medical research, fashion, health and wellness, and so much more. Israel holds a special place in my heart, as it is also a country and people I deeply love. With Bialik's appointment, kiWW® will continue our firm commitment to expand our business and philanthropic endeavors in Israel," adds Kathy. Ms. Ireland, is a strong advocate and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel, with long-time personal and business ties to the country, often meeting with Israeli leaders in support of education and entrepreneurism in the country.

Bialik Benjamin is an American success story. Raised in Israel, he is an American citizen for over 35 years. Mr. Benjamin is an innovative entrepreneur who revolutionized the healthcare industry in California and Ohio. After selling his businesses to major medical conglomerates, he joins kathy ireland® Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development, where he serves as a consultant to the international community, and in the newly created position of Ambassador for Israeli Affairs. Mr. Benjamin's responsibilities will also include the management of current client relations as well as the acquisition of new clients. Mr. Benjamin will report to Mr. Stephen Roseberry, President of kathy ireland® Worldwide and Level Brands subsidiaries EE1 and I'M1. Mr. Roseberry is also President of kathy ireland® Health & Wellness.

"I have followed and admired Kathy's commitment to the state and people of Israel, for many years," says Mr. Benjamin. "Kathy's honors from the Anti-Defamation League, her visits to Tel HaShomer, Yad Vashem, as well as her support of AIPAC, JDF and WIZO are all examples of Kathy's love for, and powerful connection to, all things Israel. Kathy has also filmed documentaries for the Israeli people. It is a tremendous honor for me to take on the role of expanding and further deepening Kathy's strong and unbreakable bond with Israel. Israel is at the forefront of global entrepreneurialism, and we are actively engaged in significant conversations with companies in Israel to connect more Israeli entrepreneurs to opportunities in America, and the rest of the world," adds Mr. Benjamin.

Bialik Benjamin resides in Southern California.

