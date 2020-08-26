kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with HERO Bed, LLC

"We are so excited to partner with kathy ireland® Worldwide. I've long admired Kathy and her superbly talented team at kathy ireland® Worldwide, and when we created the HERO Bed mattress, I felt it would be a perfect fit because of our teams shared belief in giving back to the less fortunate. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner in providing blissful sleep through high quality products while doing good with a portion of every sale going to nonprofit organizations serving veterans, children, and those struggling with cancer," says Mr. Frixione, an entrepreneur who has spent over 20 years in the mattress industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Pablo and the HERObed.com team to kiWW," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®. "The HERO Bed mattress is a mattress like no other. With HERO you're getting the best hybrid mattress with the latest sleep technology. Its luxury hybrid technology provides the perfect balance of support and sleep comfort. Just as importantly, Pablo and the entire team are indeed HEROS! Why? Because Pablo and the entire team are dedicated to helping people in need. Every purchased mattress helps serve children, the homeless, veterans, and cancer research. We are truly looking forward to working with Pablo and his team and to bringing our customers the best technology in sleep mattresses," adds Ms. Ireland, who is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today.

"HERO Bed is the newest member of an extraordinary network of emerging entrepreneurs who offer extraordinary product. This network began during COVID-19 to bring opportunities during this pandemic which offer business leaders access to the marketing and licensing services of our specific business network designed for their needs," said Stephen Roseberry, President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Jon Carrasco, Global Creative Director and EVP of kathy ireland® Worldwide in a joint statement

About HERObed.com:

HERObed.com was founded by entrepreneur and long-time mattress industry executive Pablo Frixione. Formed in 2014, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high quality U.S. made products that can help people get a better night's sleep.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) celebrates beautiful and powerful lifestyle solutions…. soluciones™. kiWW collections include fashion, fine jewelry, skincare, weddings, home, office, real estate, fintech, and more. kathy ireland® Worldwide is the 25th most powerful brand globally by License! Global Magazine.

