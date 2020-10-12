kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Luminance Brands

"Luminance Brands has been looking for ways to continue elevating the already established, tremendous quality Emerson fan company, since we acquired it in 2019. A partnership with kathy ireland ® Worldwide, known for its kathy ireland ® Home and related kathy ireland ® Worldwide brands, is the perfect way to do this," says Mr. Giorgi.

Cory Vanderpool, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Luminance Brands added, "As a woman in business, the opportunity to work with Kathy Ireland and integrate her successful collections into the Luminance Brands product offering is both inspiring and timely."

"We welcome Mike, Cory, and the entire Luminance Brands team to kiWW®," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW® who is named one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today. "Emerson is an iconic brand with great heritage, appreciated all over the country for its quality products. All of us at kiWW® are looking forward to bringing our customers the new curated line of ceiling fans for their home and office," adds Ms. Ireland. kiWW® was recently ranked as the 26th Top Global Licensor by License Global magazine, making the company the top ranked single individual-owned and single woman-owned company on the list.

Luminance Brands is the latest company to join kathy ireland® Home (kiH) whose brand partners include among others, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Pacific Coast Lighting, Nourison rugs, Bush home and office furniture, Precision Reclining, Twin Star, Blue Ridge, Fame Flooring, GKC Kitchen Design Centers, Hero Beds, Your Home Digital, Trade Linker, kathy ireland® American Home, kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts, Michael Amini kathy ireland® Home Designs, kathy Ireland® American Family Insurance, kathy ireland® & Chef Andrè Carthen Friday Night and Sunday Dinner, kathy ireland® Tommy Meharey MIVI, kathy reland® Small Business Network Laural Home, kathy ireland® Small Business Network SymGLASS, kathy ireland® Home: Spectrum, and Greentouch.

The new kathy ireland® Home by Luminance Brands collection will be available for purchase later this year.

About Luminance Brands

Since 1951, Luminance has delivered distinctively decorative lighting alongside unparalleled quality and world-class service. Luminance Brands offers a unique collection of lighting solutions. The Sunset Lighting line provides high-quality, competitively priced indoor and outdoor lighting collections ideal for residential and multifamily markets. Sunset also provides a robust offering for both Commercial and Industrial applications. Luminance Brands is also home to Concord Fans and recently acquired Emerson Ceiling Fans. These provide innovative, customizable and energy efficient ceiling fans that exceed expectations for quality, performance and design - setting the industry standard for air comfort since 1895. Conveniently located in California, Texas, New York, Missouri and Ohio, Luminance Brands takes pride in offering in-stock product with same-day shipping from all of its distribution centers. www.LuminanceBrands.com

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

