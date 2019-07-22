kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners With NatureZway For Diverse Range Of Eco-Friendly Home Cleaning Products

"We could not be happier for this new collaboration with NatureZway," says Kathy Ireland®, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®. "Since the inception of our company, our aim has always been to bring to market the best possible products, the safest products for all family members, including the four- legged ones, and at affordable prices. In recent years, our company has adopted a Millennium Development Goals strategy, formulated with the sole purpose of improving the lives of people in our country and around the world. Through this partnership, making available to our customers all-natural, environmentally-friendly cleaning products, helps us to continue fulfilling our goal of ensuring environmental sustainability," adds Ms. Ireland, who is named one of the 19 Most Influential Women in licensing by License Global magazine.

"NatureZway is truly honored to partner with a brand as globally respected as kathy ireland® Worldwide. This important new association will mark a significant milestone in the evolution and diversification of NatureZway as an innovator in the eco-friendly products industry and I look forward to a highly successful and highly-rewarding relationship with Kathy and her incredibly talented and creative team in the years ahead," said Sean Solouki, Founder and CEO of NatureZway.

About NatureZway

Based in Los Angeles, California, NatureZway (www.naturezway.com) offers a diverse line of home and pet cleaning products created to help protect the planet, out-perform the competition and cost only a fraction more than conventional products (a rarity in the green category). Founded by Sean Solouki, NatureZway in only a few short years has become one of the most innovative and best-reviewed eco-friendly cleaning brands in the world.

Available for purchase on Amazon.com as well as in such major chains as Walmart.com, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Do It Best Centers, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Whole Foods, Lowe's, Ace and many others, NatureZway products include bamboo-based perforated towels so absorbent and durable that each sheet can be hand-rinsed up to 100 times; aroma-free 2-ply bath tissues that are at once irresistibly soft and surprisingly strong; compostable trash and pet waste bags; and a variety of sponges, brushes and floor wipes that clean far better and last far longer than their conventional counterparts.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

