kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Stout Gloves to launch men's activity gloves

"We are extremely excited to partner with Kathy Ireland and the kathy ireland ® Worldwide team as we continue our growth In North America and beyond. A strategic partnership like this will allow Stout to focus on ultramodern marketing, branding, and expansion into new products, industries and markets," Hrechuk said.

Under the agreement, Stout Gloves will debut under kiWW's MI VI | "Meharey Ireland Six", [pronounced My Six], a lifestyle brand that is designed to serve the needs of both men and women. MI VI is developed and inspired by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, a Marine, Millennial and Father. MI VI is derived from a phrase coined by our military "I've got your six", meaning "I've got your back". With an elegant fusion of modern day aesthetic and robust masculinity, this brand embodies an unapologetic passion for life and living it fearlessly. "It's time for great glove love," said Tommy Meharey "I'm excited to get MIVI by Stout Gloves on everyone's hands."

"We welcome the power team at Stout Gloves to our assortment of brand partners. Their story of entrepreneurship, resilience, and success is classic. Stout Gloves is evocative of the term stout hearted. In this instance it speaks to quality, courage and strength. We share ethics, passion, and integrity. We look forward to working with this team on MIVI gloves, kathy ireland® Homes and Gardens gloves, and later in the relationship Sunday Dinner by Chef André Carthen gloves," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "We welcome Shelby, the Hrechuk family, and the inspiring team at Stout Gloves," says Ireland, whose company, kathy ireland® Worldwide is listed as the 26th most powerful brand in the world by License Global.

"We're excited to onboard Shelby and the Stout Gloves™ team to our program which is particularly helpful to emerging entrepreneurs and their outstanding companies in the licensing and marketing industries," said Jon Carrasco, kiWW's Worldwide Creative Director and EVP and Stephen Roseberry, kiWW's President and CMO. "Stout Gloves are a must-have for people in trades that need extra protection for their hands, whether you are in the oil and gas industry, construction or a DIY hobbyist, Stout Gloves are designed for you."

Stout Gloves are available at https://www.us.stoutgloves.com/

About Stout Gloves

Stout Gloves was created to offer quality industrial gloves to the North American market. We specialize in impact and cut resistant gloves. Stout Gloves' purpose is to revolutionize the glove industry, specialize in 'Just In Time' service and offer unmatched support and knowledge to the customer in all facets of the supply chain.

Stout by definition is (of an act, quality, or person) brave and determined. As such, Shelby Hrechuk started his company in 2012, selling gloves from the back of his car, eventually launching Stout Gloves in 2016. Hence, the name Stout reflects the ethos of the hard-working people of the industrial industries and glove wearers everywhere.

Today, we are a family based business, with Hrechuk's sister, brother and brother-in-law all sharing responsibilities. Hrechuk wanted something he could put his family's name on while driving new jobs and opportunities for people, all while promoting an enduring message of perseverance. With an extreme increase in glove technology and safety over the past decade, we create gloves that will keep the user safe while providing durability, comfortability, and dexterity to get difficult tasks done.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by

License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

