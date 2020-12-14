kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Tuscan Iron Entries

"We are thrilled to announce our new relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide. Our innovative approach to ornamental iron door and window manufacturing, coupled with Kathy and her superbly talented team's marketing prowess and reputation for offering a myriad of high-end products, positions Tuscan Iron Entries to be one of the nation's leading suppliers of domestically manufactured products in this category. This collaboration will allow us to not only expand product design and development, but also focus on large-scale marketing efforts, spearheaded by kiWW®. I am confident that this partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide will catapult Tuscan Iron Entries to the next level."

"We welcome Aneel and the Tuscan Iron Entries team to our unique business unit, which is particularly helpful to emerging entrepreneurs and their outstanding companies in the licensing and marketing industries," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "Tuscan Iron Entries doors are like no other. Inspired by old-world Mediterranean architecture, as well as the ability to achieve contemporary and architectural-inspired looks, Tuscan Iron Entries offers a full array of selections for every taste, from the simple and clean to the elaborate and dramatic, all designed and crafted by highly skilled artisans. We are so in love with the work of Tuscan Iron Entries, that their doors are being designed and installed at kathy ireland® Weddings & Resorts venues, throughout the world. They are true artistic masterpieces."

Ms. Ireland and kiWW's Worldwide Creative Director and EVP, Jon Carrasco, are currently designing a magnificent new door entry for kiWW's premier design studio, The Gallery, which is currently undergoing major renovations.

About Tuscan Iron Entries:

Now in its 23rd year of business, Tuscan Iron Entries is a leading provider of precision-crafted ornamental iron windows and doors manufactured in the USA. Tuscan Iron Entries was founded in 1996 by Nadim Siddiqui, a mechanical engineer with over 20 years of manufacturing experience, and his wife Edie, a consummate people-person with an aptitude for sales. The company began as a small iron shop serving the local Memphis, Tennessee area, supplying ornamental iron fencing, gates and railings. In 2000, their sons, Aneel and Imran, joined the team and are currently the company's principals. Ornamental iron windows and doors were added in 2005 and quickly became the dominant product. With patented insulative technologies, Tuscan Iron Entries is able to provide their clients with the highest quality, most energy efficient ornamental iron windows and doors on the market today. https://www.tuscanironentries.com/

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

Founded in 1993, the kathy ireland® Worldwide brand, celebrates a lifestyle. Kathy has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine three times internationally (2012, 2016), is listed as the 26th most powerful brand globally by License Global Magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. The success of

kathy ireland® Worldwide is the result of teamwork and dedication. Furthermore, with an emphasis in the home and design sectors, Furniture Today also named Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. The brand supports many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPA, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

