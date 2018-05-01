kathy ireland® Worldwide partners with YourHome1Source.com

"We are thrilled to partner with Kathy Ireland and her incredible team. kathy ireland® Worldwide is a global leader in brand management, and Kathy's brilliance in guiding and helping to grow brands is simply legendary. Named one of the most influential people in the licensing, furniture and fashion industries, Kathy has built a business that now encompasses over 17,000 products, which is extraordinary. As we look to expand the reach and awareness of YourHome1Source.com, there isn't a better brand leader and partner in the U.S. today than kathy ireland® Worldwide," says Stockell.

"What Sean and the Your Home Digital Team have built is truly a masterpiece in progress," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "YourHome1source, is a one-stop shop for homeowners, home buyers, and everyone who is looking for a trusted, reliable, robust digital home intelligence venue. Whether it is the purchase process, which entails so many steps or a home improvement project, even re-designing one's home, all can be an overwhelming event for many people. It is a must-visit site, and a great honor to serve as Editor and Educator in Chief for this incredible company. Sean and the Your Home Digital Team have made it simple and easy. Now, home buyers, homeowners, and all those with home-interest will find all home services on one site, as well as informational content from top home industry experts, designed to inform and educate. Sean and his team are mavericks in the true sense of the word, and all of us at kiWW® are looking forward to working with them disrupting the home industry in powerful ways."

A home buyer's advocate, Stockell has extensive knowledge of the home buying, building, and remodeling industries; having guided thousands of families through the home buying process during his 31-year career in community and mortgage banking. Stockell began developing his digital platforms in 2008 as an omni-channel solution and one stop shop to serve homeowners, homebuyers, home service providers and home industry leaders.

Today, YourHome1Source.com is a content leader and powerful resource for homeowners. The Your Home Digital network allows home buyers and home owners to find all home services on one website, without cost, email registration, or the requirement to answer questions. Additional integrated portals consist of Your Home Study, an online library with hundreds of original home-topic articles and more than 30 home resource books, Your Home Savings App, which offers instant savings on home services and rewards through more than 200,000 U.S. retail locations, Your Home TV, which has hundreds of informational videos on more than 30 home topics, and Your Home SuperStore, an online shopping channel which showcases more than 40 categories of home products.

ABOUT kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

ABOUT YourHome1Source.com, America's Resource on Homeownership®.

YourHome1Source is the optimal online resource for home buyers and home owners. No registration required, no questions, no zip code search restraints, no unwanted emails or calls. Visitors freely and conveniently browse all home-related information to find ideas, advice, home products and home remodel solutions. The site features original content home industry articles, how-to, what-about, emerging products, home trends, etc. Visitors can view hundreds of short videos on more than 30 home categories on Your Home TV, a dedicated portal within YourHome1Source. Tools & Resources: The site also features home plans, topical books, expert tips, home budget worksheet, mortgage calculator, photo galleries, outdoor ideas & products, interior décor, home furnishings, and checklists on home loans, home buying & selling, and home building.

