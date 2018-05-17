UNIONTOWN, Ohio, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy J. Kolich is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as President and CEO of K2 Energy Advisors, LLC.

Having a career in law spanning over three decades, Kolich recently retired from her position as a Senior Attorney with FirstEnergy Corp. Now that her son has graduated from college, and she has more time to herself, Kolich has embarked on a new career move; her focus will now be on the jumpstart of her private law practice, Kolich & Associates, LLC, and a consulting firm, K2 Energy Advisors, LLC.



During Kolich's career with FirstEnergy, she successfully litigated various regulatory cases, including energy efficiency cases in Ohio and Pennsylvania worth more than a half billion dollars and another smart meter implementation case in Pennsylvania worth more than $1.25 billion, obtaining a successful result in each case. Throughout her career, Kolich has attained expertise within the areas of corporate litigation, energy efficiency, utility regulation, renewable energy, smart grid technology, and utility pricing. Kathy offers both legal and consulting services in the energy /utility industries.



When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Kolich states the importance of being a "straight shooter." She states that this approach can be efficient and productive when handling matters. She also believes that you have to find joy in what you are doing.



Kolich is an active member of both the Ohio and Pennsylvania Bar Associations and is a Director on the Board of Buckeye State Bank of Columbus, Ohio. Kolich is also actively involved in the Ohio State University Marching Band Alumni Club where they recently performed in Hawaii in honor of Vietnam Veterans.



A member of the National Association of Professional Women, Kolich was recently recognized as an NAPW VIP Woman of The Year. Kolich attained both her Juris Doctor and Bachelor's degree in Accounting (Summa Cum Laude) from The Ohio State University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in the State of Colorado, where she worked as a financial auditor for Price Waterhouse prior to attending law school.



When she is not working, Kolich enjoys traveling, golf, photography and hiking and is actively involved in charity, particularly Ten Toes Africa which focuses on keeping children of Africa in school through the utilization of sports programs.



In looking to the future, Kolich hopes to continue to provide top notch legal and consulting advice to her clients.



For more information about Kathy or her career, you can visit her LinkedIn profile at, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathy-kolich-9878b510/.

