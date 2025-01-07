Kathy McCabe Sparks Wanderlust with New "Dream of Europe" Series

TV Host & Travel Expert Explores Up-And-Coming European Destinations in New Travel Series Premiering on PBS Stations

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel expert and TV host Kathy McCabe embraces her wanderlust in her latest series, Dream of Europe , premiering on PBS stations on January 18, 2025. From the Blue Grotto of Malta to verdant green hills of Albania to the famed Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles recorded their iconic hits, McCabe explores Europe with a unique and authentic perspective in her 7-part travel series.

"I have been enchanted by Europe since I was a child, so much so that I lived and studied in Lake Annecy in the French Alps the summer I turned 19," says McCabe, who is primarily known as an Italian travel expert and is the Host and Executive Producer of Dream of Italy , a popular travel series now in its third season and airing on PBS stations. "While Italy will always have my heart, filming this series was the perfect excuse to finally return to Lake Annecy and explore other up-and-coming destinations in Europe."

Dream of Europe follows McCabe's journey as she embarks on the road less traveled to up-and-coming destinations in Europe, including Lake Annecy, Albania, and Malta, as well as to discover tried and true destinations with a new spin. In Greece and London, McCabe explores local and intimate experiences - including visiting an animal rescue on the island of Aegina and participating in Spitalfields Market's vibrant Colour Walk. The theme song to the series was recorded at London's famed Abbey Road Studios where The Beatles recorded. The making of the song is featured in the first episode.

The first season of Dream of Europe premieres on PBS stations, PBS.org, the PBS app, and PBS Passport, on January 18, 2025, with new episodes debuting weekly. Check your local PBS listings at www.dreamofeurope.com to find the broadcast schedule. The series is distributed by American Public Television.

Dream of Europe is sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises , the leading ultra luxury cruise line delivering the most inclusive luxury experience for over 30 years, and Kensington , purveyor of the world's most personal travel experiences. For a chance to win a $20,000 trip to Europe custom-designed by Kensington, enter the Dream of Europe sweepstakes at http://www.dreamofeurope.com/winatrip .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dream of Italy