Kathy Q. Hao, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Q. Hao, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Ace Attorney as the Owner and the CEO of TCW Global Legal Group, an Immigration and Business Law Firm.

TCW Global Legal Group is a multilingual international firm specializing in Immigration and Business Law. Committed to achieving optimal results for each and every one of their clients both domestic and international, TCW Global Legal Group's areas of expertise are vast and multi-dimensional, practicing international, immigration, business, real estate, personal injury, intellectual and family law. TCW Global Legal Group's Client-base ranges from individuals, to small and large businesses, to internationally-recognized individuals and corporations. She currently has offices in Southern California and state of Washington.

Mrs. Hao's commitment to her community is unmatched. In addition to her efforts in legal representation of businesses, she dedicates herself to the protection of immigrants facing deportation by working to help immigrants obtain lawful status in the United Sates. She is also a licensed Real Estate Broker in California and an adjunct professor of Law at UWLA School of Law.

Mrs. Hao received a Master of Arts in Sociology from California State University, Northridge in 1997. She went on to work for the County of Los Angeles, which prompted her to enroll in law school to further service her community. She received a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of West Los Angeles, School of Law in 2006. She is also a certified mediator by Harvard Law School. Mrs. Hao was admitted into the California State Bar in 2006 and has been practicing law for 13 years. She is a member of the LACBA International Law Section, Business Law Section, Family Law Section and Immigration Law Section. She is licensed to practice in California Supreme Court, United States Federal District Courts, Immigration Courts, United States Court of Appeals, 9th Circuit, and United States Court of International Trade.

Mrs. Hao has been the recipient of many honors and accolades such as the Woman Making a Difference Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2013, Rising Stars by Super Lawyers, and Top Lawyers of Pasadena and Women of Influence. She was also appointed Second Vice Chair of LACBA International Law Section from 2009-2011, and 2017 to present.

For more information, please visit http://www.tcwlaws.com

