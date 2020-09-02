Kathy Q. Hao, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Q. Hao, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney, as Owner and CEO of TCW Global Legal Group, a full-service law firm.

TCW Global Legal Group is a multilingual international firm. Committed to achieving optimal results for each and every one of their clients, small or large, both domestic and international, TCW Global Legal Group's areas of expertise are vast and multidimensional, practicing international, immigration, business, real estate, personal injury, intellectual property and family law. TCW Global Legal Group's Client-base ranges from individuals, to small and large businesses, to internationally-recognized individuals and corporations. TCW Global Legal Group currently has offices in Southern California and the state of Washington.

Ms. Hao's commitment to her community is unmatched. In addition to her efforts in legal industry, representation of businesses and individuals, she also dedicates herself to community services on radio and television providing legal education to the general public. Ms. Hao is also a licensed Real Estate Broker in California as well as an adjunct professor of Law at UWLA School of Law.

Ms. Hao received a Master of Arts in Sociology from California State University, Northridge in 1997. She went on to work for the County of Los Angeles which prompted her to enroll in law school to further service her community, receiving a Juris Doctorate degree from University of West Los Angeles, School of Law in 2006 and became a licensed attorney in the same year. She is also a certified mediator by Harvard Law School. Ms. Hao was admitted into the California State Bar in 2006 and has been practicing law for 14 years. She is a member of the American Lawyers Association, LACBA International Law Section, Business Law Section, Family Law Section and Immigration Law Section. She is licensed to practice in California Supreme Court, State of Washington, United States Federal District Courts, Immigration Courts, United States Court of Appeals, 9th Circuit, and United States Court of International Trade.

A recipient of many honors and accolades, most notably, Ms. Hao received the Woman Making a Difference Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2013, Rising Stars by Super Lawyers, and Top Lawyers of Pasadena and Women of Influence. She was recently honored with her own postage stamp as one of the seventy Outstanding Chinese in the World for the celebration of China's 70th Birthday.

