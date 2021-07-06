Kathy Schaaf Joins Caregiver Inc. as Chief People Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Inc., the leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), announced today it has hired Kathy Schaaf as chief people officer. Schaaf brings extensive human resources experience from a variety of sectors. She will be responsible for driving positive outcomes in the areas of talent acquisition, talent management and employee engagement.

"Kathy has a passion for engaging and helping people to achieve their best every day," said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver. "With Caregiver's rapid growth and our expanding workforce, we needed someone with Kathy's proven leadership and commitment to employee development and success."

In her new position, Schaaf will also lead the marketing and communications team to ensure Caregiver's mission reaches the communities and people it serves.

"Our Caregiver HR team vision is to deliver practical and innovative solutions which address the key challenges of talent and organizational capability and enable each Caregiver employee to achieve their most critical outcomes. These solutions include supporting the entire employee experience, shaping a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to enhance attraction, engagement and company performance," said Schaaf. "I am very excited to join a company with such a strong reputation for supporting their employees and providing high-quality care to its clients."

Prior to joining Caregiver, Schaaf was chief human resources officer for a national company with franchises in more than 1800 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Schaaf's employee-focused leadership enabled her to actively lead and engage with team members and franchise owners to support them through the many challenges COVID presented to them both personally and professionally. Schaaf has also held other HR leadership roles within the healthcare industry including the pharmaceutical and senior care sectors.

She holds an Executive MBA from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management from Ottawa University.

About Caregiver Inc.

At Caregiver, we are guided by a mission to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead their unique lives with dignity, independence, and inclusion. Respect for an individual's abilities is the foundation of our work. We provide intermediate, home, and community care services in innovative and loving environments to thousands of individuals through our affiliates in Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and Georgia. They include Unified Care Group, Southern Concepts, River Gardens, Daybreak Community Services Inc., St. Giles Living Centers, DSA of Indiana, HHC of Ohio, Omni Support Services of Tennessee, Houston Group Homes, Personal Care Choices, Cori Care, Absolute Care, Pine Ridge-Pine Village, and Soto ALG of Georgia. Learn more about Caregiver at www.cg-idd.com or call (800) 299-5161.

