Kathy's Urgent Care Offering More Affordable DOT/CDL Physical Exams

ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy's Urgent Care offers affordable physical exams on a walk-in basis for persons who need to meet Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) or are renewing their eligibility for a CDL. Federal and state law requires all who apply for a CDL to pass a basic physical exam. CDL holders must pass the exam every two years to apply for renewal.

Dr. Thomas Brown, chief medical officer, notes, "Commercial driving employs more people than any other single occupation in the United States. As a health care organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of our community, we feel obligated to offer such a service at a very reasonable price and at times that are convenient for drivers." A board-certified internal medicine and urgent care physician, Dr. Brown and other clinical providers at Kathy's Urgent care are licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to certify the medical fitness of commercial drivers.

Without disrupting their normal workday, individuals can come to either clinic during their lunch break or after their shift. Free parking for various types of vehicles is available at both locations.

Each examination involves review of a person's medical history and a general exam that includes vision and hearing tests, blood pressure and pulse rate, and a urine test for proteins, blood or sugar levels. Those who pass will receive a laminated medical certificate and results will be entered into the DOT database. The exam costs $95. More information appears on the "DOT/Employment Physical Exams" page of Kathy's Urgent Care website.

Kathy's Urgent Care (http://kathysurgentcare.com) operates two walk-in clinics at 856 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill, Connecticut, (860-967-32306), and 672 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, Connecticut, (860-967-3600). Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

